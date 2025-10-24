At 56, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is redefining midlife fitness — and it is not with punishing bootcamps or heavy weights, but through a low-impact resistance routine called Pvolve that is as graceful as it is powerful. Her trainer, Dani Coleman, recently revealed the five moves Aniston swears by as the ultimate strength-and-balance booster for women over 40.

The routine is also backed by a study from the University of Exeter, which shows that this exact kind of training could be the key to preserving strength, balance, and vitality in women navigating their 40s, 50s, and beyond.

What is Jennifer Aniston’s Pvolve workout about?

Pvolve (short for “personal evolution”) is not a traditional gym routine. It involves resistance bands, small weights, and mindful, controlled movements instead of burpees and jumps.

Aniston’s trainer, Coleman, broke down her five go-to moves in a video shared by The Zoe Report. They include: Squat to overhead press: to power up the legs, glutes, and shoulders.

Inner thigh glide + oblique reach: for balance, flexibility, and waist definition.

Standing core work with the Pvolve band: for strength and posture.

Abdominal work with the Pvolve ball: to tighten and tone the core.

Plank challenge with the Pvolve ball: to build endurance and stability. Watch: Why low-impact resistance training is a game-changer for women over 40 The University of Exeter study, published in Medicine and Science in Sports & Exercise this March, looked at 70 women aged 40–60, none of whom were taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). They were divided into two groups — one doing a supervised, low-impact resistance routine (modelled after Pvolve) and the other continuing their usual activities.