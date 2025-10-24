Home / Health / Jennifer Aniston's go-to 5 moves for fitness and balance after 40

Jennifer Aniston's go-to 5 moves for fitness and balance after 40

At 56, Jennifer Aniston swears by Pvolve, a gentle yet powerful resistance workout. Her trainer breaks down five key moves ideal for women in their 40s and 50s

Jennifer Aniston with trainer Dani Coleman. (Photo: Instagram | @dani_bcoleman)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
At 56, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is redefining midlife fitness — and it is not with punishing bootcamps or heavy weights, but through a low-impact resistance routine called Pvolve that is as graceful as it is powerful. Her trainer, Dani Coleman, recently revealed the five moves Aniston swears by as the ultimate strength-and-balance booster for women over 40.
 
The routine is also backed by a study from the University of Exeter, which shows that this exact kind of training could be the key to preserving strength, balance, and vitality in women navigating their 40s, 50s, and beyond.
 

What is Jennifer Aniston’s Pvolve workout about?

 
Pvolve (short for “personal evolution”) is not a traditional gym routine. It involves resistance bands, small weights, and mindful, controlled movements instead of burpees and jumps.
 
Aniston’s trainer, Coleman, broke down her five go-to moves in a video shared by The Zoe Report. They include:
 
  • Squat to overhead press: to power up the legs, glutes, and shoulders.
  • Inner thigh glide + oblique reach: for balance, flexibility, and waist definition.
  • Standing core work with the Pvolve band: for strength and posture.
  • Abdominal work with the Pvolve ball: to tighten and tone the core.
  • Plank challenge with the Pvolve ball: to build endurance and stability.
 
Watch:
 

Why low-impact resistance training is a game-changer for women over 40

 
The University of Exeter study, published in Medicine and Science in Sports & Exercise this March, looked at 70 women aged 40–60, none of whom were taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). They were divided into two groups — one doing a supervised, low-impact resistance routine (modelled after Pvolve) and the other continuing their usual activities.
 
After 12 weeks, the results were striking. Women who did the low-impact workouts saw:
  • Up to 20 per cent increases in hip strength
  • Significant improvements in balance and flexibility
  • Two per cent gain in lean muscle mass, even without heavy weights
  • No difference between pre-, peri-, and post-menopausal women, showing menopause didn’t blunt their progress
The study’s authors concluded that “the decline in sex hormones does not affect the ability of women to build strength and balance through low-impact resistance training.”
 

Can you start this routine at home?

 
Yes. You don’t need a gym, a trainer, or expensive equipment. A resistance band, a small ball, and a few online Pvolve sessions (or free YouTube versions of low-impact strength training) can get you started.
 
Here’s a simple way to begin:
 
  • Start with 20–30 minutes, three to four times a week
  • Focus on controlled movements and good form
  • Don’t rush — slower movements improve muscle engagement
Pvolve’s accessible, mindful approach makes it one of the most sustainable and empowering workout options for women in midlife.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

