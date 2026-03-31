Kimchi bacteria may help remove nanoplastics from the body: New study

Microplastics have quietly entered almost every part of daily life, with researchers finding them in human blood, lungs, and even placental tissue. While the long-term health impact is still being studied, the urgency to find ways to limit their presence in the body is growing.

A recent study published in Bioresource Technology suggests that beneficial bacteria found in fermented foods may help trap and remove these particles from the body.

What does the study show about kimchi bacteria and nanoplastics?

A recent study titled “Efficient biosorption of nanoplastics by food-derived lactic acid bacterium” explored how lactic acid bacteria sourced from kimchi interact with nanoplastics.

The researchers at the World Institute of Kimchi in South Korea found that these bacteria can bind to nanoplastics through a process called biosorption, where particles adhere to the bacterial surface. Since these microbes can survive in the digestive tract, the bound particles may then pass through the body and be excreted rather than absorbed. This distinction is important because it shifts the focus from merely detecting microplastics in the body to exploring how they might be removed. Why does this research matter now? The presence of microplastics in human tissues has raised concerns about possible health effects, including inflammation and disruption at a cellular level. Although clear clinical evidence is still emerging, scientists agree that reducing internal exposure is a priority.

What makes this study notable is its focus on food-derived bacteria, which are already widely consumed and considered safe. Instead of relying on pharmaceutical interventions, it hints at the possibility of dietary strategies that work alongside the body’s natural processes. At the same time, researchers emphasise that these findings are based on controlled experiments, and more studies are needed to confirm whether the same effects occur consistently in humans. “Plastic pollution is increasingly recognised not only as an environmental issue but also as a public health concern,” said Dr Sehee Lee, the lead researcher of the study. “Our findings suggest that microorganisms derived from traditional fermented foods could represent a new biological approach to address this emerging challenge. We will continue to expand the scientific value of kimchi microbial resources to contribute to public health and environmental solutions,” she added.

How does the mechanism of nanoplastics removal work? Rather than breaking down plastic, the bacteria act more like a binding agent. In laboratory tests, strain CBA3656 removed about 87 per cent of nanoplastics, which was comparable to the reference strain Latilactobacillus sakei CBA3608 at 85 per cent. However, the difference became evident under conditions similar to the human gut. While the performance of CBA3608 dropped sharply to just 3 per cent, CBA3656 retained a much higher binding ability at 57 per cent. This suggests that the kimchi-derived strain may continue to capture nanoplastics effectively inside the human intestine.

Here is what happens: Nanoplastics attach to the surface of the bacterial cells

This reduces their ability to pass through the gut lining

The combined mass is then more likely to move through the digestive system and be eliminated This mechanism is particularly relevant for nanoplastics, which are small enough to cross biological barriers and therefore pose a greater concern. What could this mean for diet and health? The bacteria studied were isolated from kimchi, which reinforces the value of fermented foods as a source of beneficial microbes. However, it is important not to overextend the results.