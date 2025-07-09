Home / Health / Heart attack vs cardiac arrest: What's the difference and why it matters

Heart attack vs cardiac arrest: What's the difference and why it matters

Though often confused, heart attack and cardiac arrest are distinct medical emergencies that require different responses-understanding both is lifesaving

heart attack
Heart attack and cardiac arrest are often used interchangeably, but they refer to very different medical emergencies. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
When someone suddenly collapses or experiences chest pain, many of us assume it’s a heart attack. But what if it’s a cardiac arrest? These terms are often used interchangeably, but they describe very different emergencies—and knowing which is which can save lives.
 

What happens during a heart attack?

A heart attack, or myocardial infarction, occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked, often by a clot or fatty deposit. Experts liken it to a “plumbing problem”—the arteries are clogged, but the heart doesn’t immediately stop. The muscle begins to die from lack of oxygen.
 

What happens during a cardiac arrest?

 
Cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops beating due to an electrical malfunction. Blood flow to the brain and body stops instantly, causing collapse, unconsciousness, and abnormal or no breathing.
 

Can one condition trigger the other?

 
Yes. A heart attack can cause cardiac arrest if it disrupts the heart’s electrical signals. But cardiac arrest can also occur without a heart attack, especially in those with undiagnosed rhythm disorders.

 

What are the symptoms of a heart attack?

  • Chest pain or discomfort (pressure, squeezing, or aching)
  • Cold sweats
  • Fatigue
  • Heartburn or indigestion
  • Dizziness or light-headedness
  • Nausea
  • Pain spreading to arm, back, neck, jaw, or stomach
  • Shortness of breath

What are the signs of cardiac arrest?

  • Sudden collapse and unconsciousness
  • Not breathing or gasping for air
  • No response to shouting or shaking
  • No detectable pulse
“Cardiac arrest often strikes without warning,” said Dr Abhishek Shah, Cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. “But in many cases, symptoms like palpitations, dizziness, blackouts, chest discomfort, or extreme fatigue may appear earlier. Ignoring these, especially in young adults with undiagnosed rhythm issues, can be dangerous.”
 

Are the risk factors the same?

Some risk factors overlap, but they affect each condition differently.
 
Common risk factors for heart attacks:
  • Diabetes
  • High blood pressure
  • High cholesterol
  • Obesity
  • Smoking
Risk factors for cardiac arrest include:
  • Coronary artery disease
  • Previous heart attack
  • Enlarged heart (cardiomyopathy)
  • Valve disease
  • Congenital heart defects
  • Long QT syndrome or other rhythm disorders
Other shared risks: family history, smoking, and lack of physical activity.
 

Who is more vulnerable to each condition?

Heart attacks are more common in people with high blood pressure, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, or high cholesterol—especially in urban India.
 
Cardiac arrest may affect even those without blockages, particularly young adults with undiagnosed conditions, or people with kidney disease or prior heart attacks.
 
“In recent years, sudden cardiac arrest in young adults has risen in India,” Dr Shah noted, “linked to stress, excessive supplements, or unknown heart issues.”
 

What should you do in each emergency?

If someone shows heart attack symptoms—chest pain, breathlessness, arm or jaw pain—keep them calm, have them sit upright, and call for emergency help. If not allergic, chewing an aspirin may help.
 
If someone collapses, is unresponsive, and not breathing, it’s likely cardiac arrest. Begin CPR immediately and use an AED if available. Bystander CPR can double survival chances until help arrives.
 

Why does knowing the difference matter?

The recent death of actress and fitness enthusiast Shefali Jariwala from cardiac arrest has refocused attention on heart health, especially in women. Experts warn that women’s symptoms are often subtle and screenings are frequently missed.
 
Understanding the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest isn’t just medical—it could be lifesaving.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Are generic medicines as good as branded ones? Here's what you should know

Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study

Planned C-section babies at more risk of developing leukaemia later: Study

From blood pressure to mental health, key health checks men must not skip

Muscle loss to cancer: Shubhanshu Shukla's mission targets health in space

Topics :Health with BSHeart attackCardiac arrestHeart diseasesheart health

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story