Mpox no longer a global emergency, but WHO warns against complacency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared that Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), following a sustained downward trend in cases, particularly in hotspots across Africa. However, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that the threat remains and global efforts must persist.

“This decision is based on sustained declines in cases—as seen in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in other affected countries including Burundi, Sierra Leone and Uganda,” Dr Tedros said in a statement.

From emergency to consolidation: What changed?

According to WHO, its emergency committee—tasked with reviewing Mpox’s global status quarterly—recommended lifting the PHEIC based on consistent evidence of declining infections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

The emergency designation was first declared in August 2024 due to the spread of a more virulent Clade Ib strain. The classification mobilised global resources and raised awareness, steps credited with helping to contain the outbreak. However, WHO clarified that lifting the emergency tag does not mean the virus is eradicated. Vigilance remains critical, especially among high-risk groups such as children, pregnant women and people living with HIV, who continue to face a higher risk of severe illness. Mpox: Global case trends and fatalities As per WHO’s latest surveillance update up to 31 March 2025: Total confirmed cases (Jan 2022–Mar 2025): 137,892