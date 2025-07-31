Home / Health / The real reason flights make your ears pop: Doctor explains how to stop it

The real reason flights make your ears pop: Doctor explains how to stop it

Ever wonder why your ears feel weird on planes? A doctor breaks it down, and shares quick fixes that actually work

ear popping during flight
Ears pop mid-flight due to changes in air pressure between the middle ear and the outside environment, specifically during takeoff and landing. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A sudden pop in the ears or a sensation of stuffiness during take-off and landing is a common physiological response to changes in cabin pressure. For frequent flyers, this recurring discomfort may indicate underlying issues with ear pressure regulation.
 
Dr Deepti Sinha, lead consultant, ENT at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained that the ‘pop’ is triggered by rapid changes in cabin air pressure. The Eustachian tube, a narrow passage connecting the middle ear to the back of the throat, works to equalise internal and external pressure.
 
When a plane climbs, outside pressure drops quickly and air must rush into the middle ear. During descent, pressure builds and air must escape. That familiar click or pop is the ear adjusting to restore balance.
 

Why do some people feel pain while others don’t?

 
According to Dr Sinha, people with Eustachian tube dysfunction (when this tiny tube doesn’t open well) are more likely to feel pain, fullness, or ear blockages. People travelling while under the weather, with a cold, allergies, or sinus infection, often experience more discomfort too.
 
Children and toddlers are especially vulnerable due to their narrower, straighter Eustachian tubes, which don’t equalise pressure as efficiently.
 

Is it risky to fly when you have a cold or ear infection?

 
Yes. Flying with congestion or an active ear infection can trap pressure inside the ear, causing sharp pain or even injury. In severe cases, it may result in barotrauma, fluid buildup, or a ruptured eardrum.
 
Dr Sinha recommended consulting an ENT specialist before travel and using nasal sprays or decongestants if flying is unavoidable.
 

How does flying affect those using hearing aids?

 
"Your hearing aids or cochlear implants aren’t affected by cabin pressure. But just like everyone else, you can still feel the discomfort of popping ears if your Eustachian tubes aren’t cooperating. Standard tricks like swallowing, yawning, or chewing gum will still help," advised Dr Sinha.
 
Passengers should follow airline guidelines about switching off hearing devices during take-off and landing.
 

Doctor-approved tricks to relieve ear pressure during flights

 
  • Chew gum or suck on hard candy
  • Yawn intentionally
  • Try the Valsalva manoeuvre: pinch your nose, close your mouth, and gently blow (avoid overdoing it)
  • Use a nasal decongestant spray 30 minutes before take-off or landing if congested
  • Use filtered earplugs or pressure-balancing ear devices
 

What not to do if your ears feel blocked

 
Dr Sinha advised against:
 
  • Blowing too hard while trying to ‘pop’ your ears
  • Sleeping during descent if you are prone to ear trouble
  • Ignoring symptoms when ill—always prepare with nasal sprays, hydration, and medical advice
 

How long is too long for ears to stay blocked after landing?

 
If muffled hearing or pressure persists for more than a few hours, seek medical attention. According to Dr Sinha, prolonged symptoms may indicate barotrauma, fluid accumulation, or a perforated eardrum.
 

Can frequent ear-popping cause long-term damage?

 
Yes. Repeated pressure issues may lead to eardrum scarring, chronic middle ear fluid, or partial hearing loss. Some people may develop chronic Eustachian tube dysfunction.
 
In such cases, newer treatments such as Eustachian tuboplasty (a procedure to widen the tube) may provide lasting relief.
 

Why babies cry so much during flights—and what parents can do

 
Babies’ Eustachian tubes are even less efficient, making them more prone to painful pressure during descent.
 
Dr Sinha suggested:
 
  • Nursing or bottle-feeding during take-off and landing
  • Offering pacifiers or sippy cups
  • Using saline drops or mild decongestants (only under paediatric advice)
 

Final boarding call: What should frequent flyers keep in mind?

 
“You may be used to hopping on and off planes for work, but don’t ignore those pops and pressure shifts. Your ears are trying to protect your balance and hearing—listen to them,” said Dr Sinha.
 
Tips to remember:
 
  • Travel with earplugs, nasal spray, and chewing gum
  • Avoid flying when unwell
  • Consult an ENT specialist if symptoms linger
 
Have ear-popping horror stories or tips that worked for you? Tell us, we’re all ears.

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rise in stray dog bites turns Indian streets unsafe for children, elderly

Many liver cancer cases can be prevented by addressing hepatitis: Study

Healthcare body seeks regulatory reforms in meeting with Niti Aayog

What is a double heart attack and why the second one is often more fatal

World Hepatitis Day 2025: What it is, why it matters, what you can do

Topics :Health with BSEarbudsblood pressureflights

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story