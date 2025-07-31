The real reason flights make your ears pop: Doctor explains how to stop it

Why do some people feel pain while others don’t?
Is it risky to fly when you have a cold or ear infection?
How does flying affect those using hearing aids?
Doctor-approved tricks to relieve ear pressure during flights
- Chew gum or suck on hard candy
- Yawn intentionally
- Try the Valsalva manoeuvre: pinch your nose, close your mouth, and gently blow (avoid overdoing it)
- Use a nasal decongestant spray 30 minutes before take-off or landing if congested
- Use filtered earplugs or pressure-balancing ear devices
What not to do if your ears feel blocked
- Blowing too hard while trying to ‘pop’ your ears
- Sleeping during descent if you are prone to ear trouble
- Ignoring symptoms when ill—always prepare with nasal sprays, hydration, and medical advice
How long is too long for ears to stay blocked after landing?
Can frequent ear-popping cause long-term damage?
Why babies cry so much during flights—and what parents can do
- Nursing or bottle-feeding during take-off and landing
- Offering pacifiers or sippy cups
- Using saline drops or mild decongestants (only under paediatric advice)
Final boarding call: What should frequent flyers keep in mind?
- Travel with earplugs, nasal spray, and chewing gum
- Avoid flying when unwell
- Consult an ENT specialist if symptoms linger
