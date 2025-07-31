The real reason flights make your ears pop: Doctor explains how to stop it

A sudden pop in the ears or a sensation of stuffiness during take-off and landing is a common physiological response to changes in cabin pressure. For frequent flyers, this recurring discomfort may indicate underlying issues with ear pressure regulation.

Dr Deepti Sinha, lead consultant, ENT at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained that the ‘pop’ is triggered by rapid changes in cabin air pressure. The Eustachian tube, a narrow passage connecting the middle ear to the back of the throat, works to equalise internal and external pressure.

When a plane climbs, outside pressure drops quickly and air must rush into the middle ear. During descent, pressure builds and air must escape. That familiar click or pop is the ear adjusting to restore balance.

Why do some people feel pain while others don’t? According to Dr Sinha, people with Eustachian tube dysfunction (when this tiny tube doesn’t open well) are more likely to feel pain, fullness, or ear blockages. People travelling while under the weather, with a cold, allergies, or sinus infection, often experience more discomfort too. Children and toddlers are especially vulnerable due to their narrower, straighter Eustachian tubes, which don’t equalise pressure as efficiently. Is it risky to fly when you have a cold or ear infection? Yes. Flying with congestion or an active ear infection can trap pressure inside the ear, causing sharp pain or even injury. In severe cases, it may result in barotrauma, fluid buildup, or a ruptured eardrum.

Dr Sinha recommended consulting an ENT specialist before travel and using nasal sprays or decongestants if flying is unavoidable. How does flying affect those using hearing aids? "Your hearing aids or cochlear implants aren’t affected by cabin pressure. But just like everyone else, you can still feel the discomfort of popping ears if your Eustachian tubes aren’t cooperating. Standard tricks like swallowing, yawning, or chewing gum will still help," advised Dr Sinha. Passengers should follow airline guidelines about switching off hearing devices during take-off and landing. Doctor-approved tricks to relieve ear pressure during flights Chew gum or suck on hard candy

Yawn intentionally

Try the Valsalva manoeuvre: pinch your nose, close your mouth, and gently blow (avoid overdoing it)

Use a nasal decongestant spray 30 minutes before take-off or landing if congested

Use filtered earplugs or pressure-balancing ear devices What not to do if your ears feel blocked Dr Sinha advised against:

Blowing too hard while trying to ‘pop’ your ears

Sleeping during descent if you are prone to ear trouble

Ignoring symptoms when ill—always prepare with nasal sprays, hydration, and medical advice How long is too long for ears to stay blocked after landing? If muffled hearing or pressure persists for more than a few hours, seek medical attention. According to Dr Sinha, prolonged symptoms may indicate barotrauma, fluid accumulation, or a perforated eardrum. Can frequent ear-popping cause long-term damage? Yes. Repeated pressure issues may lead to eardrum scarring, chronic middle ear fluid, or partial hearing loss. Some people may develop chronic Eustachian tube dysfunction.