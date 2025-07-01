National Doctors' Day: Why India celebrates its medical heroes on July 1

Every year on July 1, India observes National Doctors’ Day to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of doctors and healthcare professionals who work relentlessly to keep people healthy and safe. The day serves as a tribute to their compassion, resilience and pivotal role in the healthcare ecosystem.
The Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), marks this occasion to honour the selfless service of medical practitioners across the country.
Why is National Doctors’ Day observed on July 1?
National Doctors’ Day was first established in 1991 to commemorate the life and work of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a distinguished physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Remarkably, July 1 marks both his birth and death anniversary.
Dr Roy played a foundational role in shaping India’s healthcare landscape. He helped establish the IMA and the Medical Council of India and made significant contributions to public health. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour, in 1961.
Doctors’ Day is celebrated globally on different dates—March 30 in the United States, December 3 in Cuba, and May 1 in Canada.
What's the theme of National Doctors' Day 2025?
The theme of this year's National Doctors' Day is "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?", whichi highlights the emotional and mental struggles faced by healthcare professionals. It urges society to look beyond their roles as caregivers and acknowledge their need for empathy, support, and well-being.
How to build a better relationship with your doctor
Today’s healthcare requires more than an emergency mindset—it calls for an ongoing partnership with your physician. Here are a few ways to foster that relationship:
Choose a trusted general physician for routine care
Schedule preventive check-ups, even when you’re not ill
This brings the estimated doctor-to-population ratio to approximately 1 doctor per 1,055 people based on allopathic doctors alone, and about 1:685 if AYUSH practitioners are included. The World Health Organization recommends at least one doctor per 1,000 people.
In terms of medical education capacity, India now has 74,306 postgraduate seats and 1,18,190 MBBS seats, according to Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who shared this data in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in April 2025. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
