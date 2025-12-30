Why paper cups and plates are not a safe option for tea, coffee, hot food

Disposable paper cups and plates are commonly viewed as a healthier, more eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic. From roadside tea stalls and office pantries to hospitals and food courts, they are routinely used for serving hot tea, coffee and meals. But doctors caution that this perception can be misleading.

When exposed to heat, paper-based disposables may pose many of the same health risks as plastic, the very material they were meant to replace.

What paper cups and plates are actually made of

Despite their paper-like appearance, most disposable cups and plates are not made of paper alone. To make them waterproof and grease-resistant, manufacturers line them with thin plastic films, commonly polyethylene (PE) or similar polymers. These coatings prevent leakage but also turn paperware into plastic-lined food-contact materials, which is a key concern when hot foods and beverages are involved.

When hot tea, coffee or freshly cooked food comes into contact with plastic-coated paperware, the lining can soften and degrade. This accelerates two processes: the shedding of microplastics and the migration of chemicals into food and drinks. Also Read: How daily microplastics exposure may be hardening arteries, mostly in men Ahmedabad-based cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr Bhupesh Shah explains that this breakdown is usually invisible but biologically significant, especially with repeated exposure. Plastic films and adhesives are not designed to remain stable at high temperatures, making hot beverages and meals a higher-risk use case than cold foods. What are the possible health effects? Microplastics released into food and drinks can enter the body unnoticed. “They can lodge in organs, irritate the gut lining and interfere with normal bodily functions,” says Dr Shah. A growing body of research links microplastic exposure to gut inflammation, disruption of the microbiome and altered immune responses.

Heat can also cause other harmful substances to leach from plastic-lined paperware, including: Bisphenol A (BPA): A hormone disruptor linked to obesity, infertility and metabolic disorders, known to affect the endocrine system even at low exposure levels. PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’: Compounds that do not easily break down in the environment or the human body, and have been associated with cancer risk, reduced fertility and weakened immunity. Heavy metals such as chromium and cadmium: Even small, repeated exposures can damage the nervous system and may increase long-term cancer risk. The real danger, Dr Shah notes, lies in accumulation over time. “An occasional cup may not cause visible harm, but daily use over years can add up. Chronic exposure to microplastics and hormone-disrupting chemicals may quietly raise the risk of conditions such as metabolic disorders, infertility, hypertension and even cancer,” he explains.

Are paper cups really better for the environment? Paper cups and plates also pose environmental challenges. Their plastic linings make them difficult to recycle, and most end up in landfills or as litter, where they remain largely non-biodegradable. “Many cups contain PLA (polylactic acid), which only breaks down under industrial composting conditions that are rarely available in India. The so-called green alternative is not as green as it appears,” says Dr Shah. Professor Virendra K Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur, has earlier pointed out that while replacing single-use plastics is essential, alternatives must be carefully assessed to ensure they are genuinely safe and sustainable.

What research and regulators say Medical concerns are backed by emerging scientific evidence. A study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur found that hot tea served in disposable paper cups can contain tens of thousands of microplastic particles, originating from the plastic lining. Global health and food safety agencies, including the World Health Organization, have also flagged uncertainties around the health effects of microplastics and chemical migration from food packaging, urging efforts to reduce exposure wherever possible. What consumers can do to reduce risk Doctors say small, practical changes can make a meaningful difference: