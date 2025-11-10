No, paracetamol use in pregnancy is not linked to autism, confirms study

There’s reassuring news for expectant mothers: taking paracetamol during pregnancy is not linked to autism or ADHD in children, according to a major scientific review.

The findings, published this week in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), counter US President Donald Trump’s September claim that prenatal use of painkillers such as acetaminophen were to blame for rising autism cases. The study re-examined existing evidence, and what it found should put many worried minds at ease.

The researchers behind the study, titled Maternal paracetamol (acetaminophen) use during pregnancy and risk of autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder in offspring: umbrella review of systematic reviews, said existing evidence does not support any connection between prenatal paracetamol use and these neurodevelopmental conditions.

What did the BMJ study examine? The BMJ umbrella review is one of the most comprehensive analyses on this subject to date. It pooled findings from nine systematic reviews covering 40 separate studies that explored whether taking paracetamol during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism or ADHD in children. The researchers, led by Prof Shakila Thangaratinam and her team from the University of Liverpool, found that while some earlier studies hinted at a possible link, most of those studies were of low or very low quality. When the better-quality data were examined, especially studies comparing siblings (to control for family genetics and environment), the supposed link disappeared entirely.

Why did some earlier studies suggest a link? According to the researchers, many previous studies that associated paracetamol use with autism or ADHD failed to account for key confounding factors that can blur cause and effect. For example, families with a history of neurodevelopmental conditions like autism or ADHD are more likely to have children diagnosed with these conditions regardless of what medications the mother took during pregnancy. When researchers controlled for such genetic and environmental factors, the small associations reported earlier vanished. Is paracetamol safe to take while pregnant? According to the researchers, doctors worldwide, and global health authorities such as the World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency, yes, it is safe when used correctly. Paracetamol remains the recommended treatment for fever and pain in pregnancy, endorsed by health agencies and clinicians.