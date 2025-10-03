From late-night Maggi to office snacks and weekend takeouts, salt sneaks into our plates in more ways than we realise. Add to that the hype around rock salt and pink salt, and it’s easy to fall for myths. But here’s the truth: all salt is still sodium, and excess is harming you.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO)
, the recommended salt intake per day should be approximately 5 grams. However, according to the National NCD Monitoring Survey, 2023, in India, men consume around 8.9 grams of salt per day and women consume about 7.1 grams, both much higher than the safe threshold.
Experts say excess salt is not just about high blood pressure, it is also linked to heart disease, kidney issues, water retention, and even stomach cancer. So, it is not just about “namak swad anusar” (salt to taste) for Indians anymore.
In today’s edition of Fact-check Friday, let’s bust some of the most common myths with expert inputs from Dr Rajesh Jaria, Consultant, Internal Medicine at P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar.
Is pink salt really healthier than iodised salt?
Myth: Rock salt (sendha namak) and Himalayan pink salt are healthier than regular iodised table salt.
Fact: Rock salt and Himalayan pink salt are marketed as “natural” and “mineral-rich,” but the truth is that all salts are primarily sodium chloride (NaCl).
According to Dr Jaria, the sodium content in these “healthy” salts is the same as table salt. He added that extra minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium do exist in them but are in tiny, insignificant amounts and unlike iodised salt, these “fancy” salts often lack iodine, which is crucial for thyroid health.
He said for day-to-day use, iodised salt is the smarter choice to prevent iodine deficiency.
Should people with high BP completely cut salt?
Fact: Not at all. Sodium plays a critical role in nerve function, muscle contraction, and fluid balance. Dr Jaria stressed that a zero-salt diet is not recommended and can even be dangerous.
What really matters is reduction, he said and urged people with hypertension to aim for about half of WHO’s per day recommendation.
“The goal is cutting down, not cutting out,” he said.
Do other salts like black salt or sea salt raise BP too?
Myth: Black salt, sea salt, and pink salt do not raise blood pressure.
Fact: Whether it is black salt on your chaat, pink salt in your detox water, or sea salt in your pasta, all of them contain sodium.
Dr Jaria highlighted that consuming excess amounts of any salt will still raise your blood pressure
.
Is salt intake only about what you add at the table?
Myth: Salt intake only comes from what we sprinkle on our food, not from processed or traditional foods.
Fact: According to Dr Jaria, the bigger problem is hidden salt in our daily diets such as:
- Pickles, papads, chutneys
- Biscuits, wafers, and instant noodles
- Ready-to-eat meals, sauces, and restaurant food
- Street food favourites like chaat, vada pav, and momos
He said, “Even if you don’t add much salt at the table, you might still be overdosing on sodium.”
Is salt only a concern for older people?
Myth: Only older adults need to worry about their salt intake.
Fact: Salt is not just a concern for older adults like your parents and other older relatives and colleagues. Youngsters are at risk too. Excess salt can:
- Raise blood pressure even in your 20s or 30s
- Lead to kidney problems and heart strain
- Cause bloating, obesity, and water retention
- Increase risk of stomach cancer
Do we need more salt after sweating or workouts?
Myth: Sweating due to heat or exercise means we need to consume more salt.
Fact: Not in most cases. Your body is excellent at balancing sodium on its own. A sweaty metro ride or a regular gym workout doesn’t mean you need to load up on salt. According to Dr Jaria, only prolonged, intense exercise in extreme heat may call for electrolyte replacement. For most office-goers, water and a balanced diet are enough.
Is iodised salt only for children or pregnant women?
Myth: Iodised salt is only necessary for children and pregnant women.
Fact: No. Iodine is essential for everyone, as it keeps your thyroid gland functioning properly. Without it, you risk goitre and other thyroid issues.
“That’s why iodised salt
was introduced in India, to make sure the entire population, even those in rural areas, gets enough iodine daily,” says Dr Jaria.
Are traditional Indian diets naturally low in salt?
Myth: Traditional Indian diets do not contain excess salt.
Fact: They do. Both WHO and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirm that India’s average daily intake is more than double the safe limit. From homemade papads to packaged noodles, our meals are loaded with hidden sodium, contributing to the rising burden of hypertension and lifestyle diseases.
Dr Jaria stresses that salt is essential, but excess salt is dangerous. Whether it is ‘sendha namak’, black salt, or pink salt, sodium is sodium. He urges people to be mindful of hidden salt in snacks and restaurant meals, stick to iodised salt at home, and remember that less is always better when it comes to salt.
