From late-night Maggi to office snacks and weekend takeouts, salt sneaks into our plates in more ways than we realise. Add to that the hype around rock salt and pink salt, and it’s easy to fall for myths. But here’s the truth: all salt is still sodium, and excess is harming you.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , the recommended salt intake per day should be approximately 5 grams. However, according to the National NCD Monitoring Survey, 2023, in India, men consume around 8.9 grams of salt per day and women consume about 7.1 grams, both much higher than the safe threshold.

Experts say excess salt is not just about high blood pressure, it is also linked to heart disease, kidney issues, water retention, and even stomach cancer. So, it is not just about “namak swad anusar” (salt to taste) for Indians anymore. In today’s edition of Fact-check Friday, let’s bust some of the most common myths with expert inputs from Dr Rajesh Jaria, Consultant, Internal Medicine at P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar. Is pink salt really healthier than iodised salt? Myth: Rock salt (sendha namak) and Himalayan pink salt are healthier than regular iodised table salt. Fact: Rock salt and Himalayan pink salt are marketed as “natural” and “mineral-rich,” but the truth is that all salts are primarily sodium chloride (NaCl).

According to Dr Jaria, the sodium content in these “healthy” salts is the same as table salt. He added that extra minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium do exist in them but are in tiny, insignificant amounts and unlike iodised salt, these “fancy” salts often lack iodine, which is crucial for thyroid health. He said for day-to-day use, iodised salt is the smarter choice to prevent iodine deficiency. Should people with high BP completely cut salt? Myth: People with People with high blood pressure should completely cut out salt from their diet. Fact: Not at all. Sodium plays a critical role in nerve function, muscle contraction, and fluid balance. Dr Jaria stressed that a zero-salt diet is not recommended and can even be dangerous.

What really matters is reduction, he said and urged people with hypertension to aim for about half of WHO’s per day recommendation. “The goal is cutting down, not cutting out,” he said. Do other salts like black salt or sea salt raise BP too? Myth: Black salt, sea salt, and pink salt do not raise blood pressure. Fact: Whether it is black salt on your chaat, pink salt in your detox water, or sea salt in your pasta, all of them contain sodium. Dr Jaria highlighted that consuming excess amounts of any salt will still raise your blood pressure

Is salt intake only about what you add at the table? Myth: Salt intake only comes from what we sprinkle on our food, not from processed or traditional foods. Fact: According to Dr Jaria, the bigger problem is hidden salt in our daily diets such as: Pickles, papads, chutneys

Biscuits, wafers, and instant noodles

Ready-to-eat meals, sauces, and restaurant food

Street food favourites like chaat, vada pav, and momos He said, “Even if you don’t add much salt at the table, you might still be overdosing on sodium.” Is salt only a concern for older people? Myth: Only older adults need to worry about their salt intake.

Fact: Salt is not just a concern for older adults like your parents and other older relatives and colleagues. Youngsters are at risk too. Excess salt can: Raise blood pressure even in your 20s or 30s

Lead to kidney problems and heart strain

Cause bloating, obesity, and water retention

Increase risk of stomach cancer Do we need more salt after sweating or workouts? Myth: Sweating due to heat or exercise means we need to consume more salt. Fact: Not in most cases. Your body is excellent at balancing sodium on its own. A sweaty metro ride or a regular gym workout doesn’t mean you need to load up on salt. According to Dr Jaria, only prolonged, intense exercise in extreme heat may call for electrolyte replacement. For most office-goers, water and a balanced diet are enough.