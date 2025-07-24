Home / Health / Secondhand smoke: Why there's no safe distance from its toxic effects

Secondhand smoke: Why there's no safe distance from its toxic effects

Experts warn that even short exposure to secondhand smoke can damage the heart, lungs and blood vessels, with children and pregnant women at higher risk

secondhand smoke
Secondhand smoke poses significant health risks, and there is no safe level of exposure, regardless of distance from the source. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Do you think you are safe from the harms of cigarettes just because you do not smoke? Doctors say secondhand smoke is equally capable of making you sick.
 
“Secondhand smoke isn’t just an unpleasant smell, it’s an invisible, long-lasting threat that can harm your heart, lungs, and even your children’s health, often without you realising it,” said Dr Prasad Adusumilli, MD, FACS, thoracic surgeon and cellular therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
 
He explained why there is truly no ‘safe distance’ when it comes to secondhand smoke, and why this silent risk may already be much closer than you think.
 

What is secondhand smoke and why is it harmful?

 
Secondhand smoke is the smoke exhaled by smokers combined with that released from burning tobacco products. Even brief exposure can damage blood vessels, trigger lung inflammation and disturb heart function.
 
According to the National Cancer Institute, a cancer research and training agency under the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than 7,000 chemicals have been identified in secondhand tobacco smoke—and at least 69 of these are known to cause cancer, including arsenic, benzene, beryllium, chromium and formaldehyde.
 
“Non-smokers regularly exposed to it are at a much higher risk of heart disease, stroke and lung cancer,” said Dr Adusumilli.
 
Dr Adusumilli further explained that children exposed to secondhand smoke are more likely to suffer from asthma, respiratory infections and developmental delays.
 
For pregnant women, exposure can result in low birth weight, premature delivery and long-term health issues for the baby, he said.
 

Is secondhand smoke a risk in open or ventilated areas?

 
Dr Adusumilli emphasised that secondhand smoke lingers in the air and on surfaces long after a cigarette is extinguished. Simply stepping away from a smoker or opening windows is not enough to protect yourself. Toxic particles can stay around in cars, homes and public spaces for hours—even days.
 
“There is no safe level of exposure. Protection must be complete, not partial,” he said.
 

How can people protect themselves from secondhand smoke?

 
Dr Adusumilli strongly urged the need for stricter laws, smoke-free homes and greater public awareness.
 
“The key is eliminating smoke from both public and private spaces. Protecting people from secondhand smoke is not just a lifestyle choice, it’s a life-saving decision,” he said.
 
If you are around smokers, encourage outdoor-only smoking policies and support smoke-free environments in your community to help protect those who cannot protect themselves. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's heart aches: Cardiac medication sales surge 50% in 5 years

What your headache may be trying to tell you about your brain health

Scientists develop AI system that can predict liver cancer recurrence

Is walking 10,000 steps enough for your fitness goal? Here's what to know

Researchers map hair growth pathways for non-surgical hair restoration

Topics :Health with BSHealth Risks of Smoking and Benefits of QuittingSmokingAnti-smokingPregnant womanheart healthlung condition

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story