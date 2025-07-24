Secondhand smoke: Why there's no safe distance from its toxic effects

Do you think you are safe from the harms of cigarettes just because you do not smoke? Doctors say secondhand smoke is equally capable of making you sick.

“Secondhand smoke isn’t just an unpleasant smell, it’s an invisible, long-lasting threat that can harm your heart, lungs, and even your children’s health, often without you realising it,” said Dr Prasad Adusumilli, MD, FACS, thoracic surgeon and cellular therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

He explained why there is truly no ‘safe distance’ when it comes to secondhand smoke, and why this silent risk may already be much closer than you think.

What is secondhand smoke and why is it harmful? Secondhand smoke is the smoke exhaled by smokers combined with that released from burning tobacco products . Even brief exposure can damage blood vessels, trigger lung inflammation and disturb heart function. According to the National Cancer Institute, a cancer research and training agency under the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than 7,000 chemicals have been identified in secondhand tobacco smoke—and at least 69 of these are known to cause cancer , including arsenic, benzene, beryllium, chromium and formaldehyde. “Non-smokers regularly exposed to it are at a much higher risk of heart disease, stroke and lung cancer,” said Dr Adusumilli.