It's not just cancer: Smoking may trigger all types of type-2 diabetes

Far beyond its well-known impact on cancer and heart disease, smoking has now been linked to every form of type-2 diabetes.

A new study titled Smoking increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, regardless of its characteristics, presented at the ongoing European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2025 conference in Vienna (September 15–19), reveals that smoking increases the likelihood of developing all four subtypes of type-2 diabetes.

Researchers from Sweden, Norway, and Finland found that whether diabetes is driven by insulin resistance, insulin deficiency, obesity, or age, smoking worsens the risk . The strongest association was with severe insulin-resistant diabetes (SIRD) — a particularly aggressive subtype.

What are the subtypes of type-2 diabetes? Traditionally, type-2 diabetes has been viewed as a single disease. But researchers now classify it into four distinct subtypes: SIRD (Severe Insulin-Resistant Diabetes): When the body’s cells stop responding to insulin, leaving glucose levels high

When the body’s cells stop responding to insulin, leaving glucose levels high SIDD (Severe Insulin-Deficient Diabetes): Characterised by low insulin production

Characterised by low insulin production MOD (Mild Obesity-Related Diabetes): Linked to obesity, often developing at a younger age

Linked to obesity, often developing at a younger age MARD (Mild Age-Related Diabetes): Occurs later in life, with slower progression These subtypes differ in severity, complications, and treatment needs — but this study shows smoking cuts across them all. How much does smoking raise the risk of each diabetes subtype? The researchers analysed data from 3,325 people with diabetes and 3,897 people without diabetes from large-scale Scandinavian health studies. Here’s what they found:

SIRD: Smokers were 2.15 times more likely to develop this severe subtype than non-smokers

Smokers were 2.15 times more likely to develop this severe subtype than non-smokers SIDD: Risk increased by 20 per cent

Risk increased by 20 per cent MOD: Risk increased by 29 per cent

Risk increased by 29 per cent MARD: Risk increased by 27 per cent Among heavy smokers (15+ pack-years or about one pack a day for 15 years), the risks were even higher: SIRD: 2.35 times higher risk

2.35 times higher risk SIDD: 52 per cent higher

52 per cent higher MOD: 57 per cent higher

57 per cent higher MARD: 45 per cent higher Does smokeless tobacco carry similar risks? The study found that, in Sweden, men who used snus (a popular smokeless tobacco product) also had higher risks: SIDD: 19 per cent higher

19 per cent higher SIRD: 13 per cent higher While snus isn’t common in India, products like gutkha, khaini, and zarda are widely used — and may pose similar dangers.

Do genetics make smokers even more vulnerable? Yes. The study also looked at people with a genetic predisposition to diabetes . Heavy smokers with high genetic risk for impaired insulin secretion were 3.5 times more likely to develop SIRD compared to those without these risk factors. This suggests smoking and genetics may combine to amplify diabetes risk, a major concern for Indians, who already have strong genetic susceptibility to diabetes. Why is this study important for India? India has over 100 million people living with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Many develop the condition earlier in life, and tobacco use — smoking and smokeless — is widespread. This makes the findings especially alarming for the Indian population.