Home / Health / It's not just cancer: Smoking may trigger all types of type-2 diabetes

It's not just cancer: Smoking may trigger all types of type-2 diabetes

From insulin resistance to insulin deficiency, smoking raises the risk of every type-2 diabetes form - and the more you smoke, the worse it gets, says new study

no smoking, tobacco risks
Smoking doesn’t just harm your lungs, it significantly raises the risk of all subtypes of type-2 diabetes, new research shows. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Far beyond its well-known impact on cancer and heart disease, smoking has now been linked to every form of type-2 diabetes.
A new study titled Smoking increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, regardless of its characteristics, presented at the ongoing European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2025 conference in Vienna (September 15–19), reveals that smoking increases the likelihood of developing all four subtypes of type-2 diabetes.
 
Researchers from Sweden, Norway, and Finland found that whether diabetes is driven by insulin resistance, insulin deficiency, obesity, or age, smoking worsens the risk. The strongest association was with severe insulin-resistant diabetes (SIRD) — a particularly aggressive subtype.

What are the subtypes of type-2 diabetes?

Traditionally, type-2 diabetes has been viewed as a single disease. But researchers now classify it into four distinct subtypes:
  • SIRD (Severe Insulin-Resistant Diabetes): When the body’s cells stop responding to insulin, leaving glucose levels high 
  • SIDD (Severe Insulin-Deficient Diabetes): Characterised by low insulin production 
  • MOD (Mild Obesity-Related Diabetes): Linked to obesity, often developing at a younger age 
  • MARD (Mild Age-Related Diabetes): Occurs later in life, with slower progression 
These subtypes differ in severity, complications, and treatment needs — but this study shows smoking cuts across them all.

How much does smoking raise the risk of each diabetes subtype?

The researchers analysed data from 3,325 people with diabetes and 3,897 people without diabetes from large-scale Scandinavian health studies. Here’s what they found:
  • SIRD: Smokers were 2.15 times more likely to develop this severe subtype than non-smokers 
  • SIDD: Risk increased by 20 per cent 
  • MOD: Risk increased by 29 per cent 
  • MARD: Risk increased by 27 per cent
 
Among heavy smokers (15+ pack-years or about one pack a day for 15 years), the risks were even higher:
  • SIRD: 2.35 times higher risk
  • SIDD: 52 per cent higher 
  • MOD: 57 per cent higher 
  • MARD: 45 per cent higher

Does smokeless tobacco carry similar risks?

The study found that, in Sweden, men who used snus (a popular smokeless tobacco product) also had higher risks: 
  • SIDD: 19 per cent higher 
  • SIRD: 13 per cent higher 
While snus isn’t common in India, products like gutkha, khaini, and zarda are widely used — and may pose similar dangers.

Do genetics make smokers even more vulnerable?

Yes. The study also looked at people with a genetic predisposition to diabetes. Heavy smokers with high genetic risk for impaired insulin secretion were 3.5 times more likely to develop SIRD compared to those without these risk factors.
 
This suggests smoking and genetics may combine to amplify diabetes risk, a major concern for Indians, who already have strong genetic susceptibility to diabetes.

Why is this study important for India?

India has over 100 million people living with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Many develop the condition earlier in life, and tobacco use — smoking and smokeless — is widespread. This makes the findings especially alarming for the Indian population.

What can you do right now to cut your risk?

  • Quit smoking and seek support through nicotine replacement therapy, counselling, or support groups 
  • Avoid smokeless tobacco — it’s not a safer alternative 
  • Adopt a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, fibre-rich foods, and weight management 
  • Get screened early, especially if you smoke or have a family history of diabetes
 
As study author Emmy Keysendal from Karolinska Institutet put it:
 
“Our findings emphasise the importance of smoking cessation in the prevention of type 2 diabetes. Genetic information may help identify individuals most likely to benefit from extra support in stopping smoking.”
 
For India — where diabetes is already an epidemic — this research is yet another urgent reminder: putting out that last cigarette may protect you from far more than you think. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can coffee interfere with antibiotics? New study reveals a possible link

More women live with depression and anxiety than men, shows WHO data

Who gets to be called 'Dr' in India? New rules spark major confusion

Flu wave grips Delhi-NCR: 69% of households report viral symptoms

Gym bros and home chores: What keeps Indian women from working out

Topics :DiabetesHealth with BSBS Web Reportshealth newsHealth MinistryType 2 DiabetesDiabetes in IndiaSmokingAnti-smokingCigarette smoking

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story