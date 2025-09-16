It's not just cancer: Smoking may trigger all types of type-2 diabetes

What are the subtypes of type-2 diabetes?
- SIRD (Severe Insulin-Resistant Diabetes): When the body’s cells stop responding to insulin, leaving glucose levels high
- SIDD (Severe Insulin-Deficient Diabetes): Characterised by low insulin production
- MOD (Mild Obesity-Related Diabetes): Linked to obesity, often developing at a younger age
- MARD (Mild Age-Related Diabetes): Occurs later in life, with slower progression
How much does smoking raise the risk of each diabetes subtype?
- SIRD: Smokers were 2.15 times more likely to develop this severe subtype than non-smokers
- SIDD: Risk increased by 20 per cent
- MOD: Risk increased by 29 per cent
- MARD: Risk increased by 27 per cent
- SIRD: 2.35 times higher risk
- SIDD: 52 per cent higher
- MOD: 57 per cent higher
- MARD: 45 per cent higher
Does smokeless tobacco carry similar risks?
- SIDD: 19 per cent higher
- SIRD: 13 per cent higher
Do genetics make smokers even more vulnerable?
Why is this study important for India?
What can you do right now to cut your risk?
- Quit smoking and seek support through nicotine replacement therapy, counselling, or support groups
- Avoid smokeless tobacco — it’s not a safer alternative
- Adopt a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, fibre-rich foods, and weight management
- Get screened early, especially if you smoke or have a family history of diabetes
Since you're already here
…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.
- Men's grooming essentials Adult acne, dull skin, hair loss: Skincare tips every man should know
- What a heart doctor won’t eat 10 foods a cardiologist avoids after 20 years treating heart disease
- Early cataracts and screen stress Cataracts in 30s and 40s? How screen time and stress may be clouding vision
- Eat to prevent cardiac arrest Heart-smart eating: Diet tips to lower risk of sudden cardiac arrest
- Everyday foods linked to cancer Doctor warns against these 6 everyday foods that may raise cancer risk
- Fitness trends under the microscope Are these popular Instagram fitness trends actually helpful or just hype?
- Back pain? Walk it off Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study
- Hidden heart hazards at work Why your office coffee cup and lunch box may raise heart disease risks
- How to be heard at work Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible
- Beyond sobriety: Addiction recovery Why recovery from addiction needs more than just quitting substances
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app