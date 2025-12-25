Stress and sleepless nights strip away vital immune cells, finds new study

Chronic stress and sleepless nights may be doing more damage to the body than previously realised by quietly weakening the immune system at a cellular level. A new study published in Frontiers in Immunology has found that anxiety and insomnia are linked to a significant drop in natural killer (NK) cells, a crucial line of defence against infections and cancer

The study, titled “Insomnia and anxiety: exploring their hidden effect on natural killer cells among young female adults”, highlights how mental health and sleep quality are deeply intertwined with immune strength.

What is the role of natural killer cells

Natural killer cells are part of the body’s innate immune system. They act as first responders, identifying and destroying virus-infected cells and abnormal cells before disease takes hold. A reduction in these cells can leave the body more vulnerable to infections, chronic inflammation and even cancer over time.

What did the study find Researchers conducted a cross-sectional study involving 60 healthy female university students aged between 17 and 23 years. None of the participants had chronic medical conditions. Anxiety levels were measured using the widely accepted GAD-7 questionnaire

Sleep quality was assessed using the Sleep Condition Indicator

Blood samples were analysed using complete blood counts and advanced flow cytometry to measure immune cells The results were striking- 75 per cent of participants reported symptoms of anxiety

Over 50 per cent experienced insomnia

Students with higher anxiety scores had significantly fewer NK cells in their bloodstream

The sharpest decline was seen in those experiencing both high anxiety and poor sleep As anxiety severity increased, the proportion and number of NK cells steadily dropped, with the lowest levels observed in those with severe anxiety.

The stress–sleep–immunity connection The study suggests that prolonged psychological stress and sleep disruption may suppress immune function through sustained activation of the body’s stress response. Anxiety is known to raise cortisol levels, a hormone that helps the body cope with stress but also suppresses immune activity when elevated for long periods. Researchers observed that among students with insomnia, higher anxiety scores were strongly associated with lower NK cell counts, pointing to a compounding effect when stress and poor sleep coexist. Why this matters Although the study focused on young women, the findings raise broader concerns. Reduced NK cell activity has previously been linked to higher risks of viral infections, slower recovery from illness and poorer cancer outcomes.

“Understanding how these psychological stressors influence the distribution and activity of immune cells, especially peripheral NK cells, may provide valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying inflammation and tumorigenesis,” explained first author Dr Renad Alhamawi, assistant professor of immunology and immunotherapy at Taibah University. The authors warn that rising rates of anxiety and insomnia among younger populations could have long-term health consequences if left unaddressed. What the researchers emphasise The study does not suggest that occasional stress or a few bad nights of sleep will harm immunity. Instead, it highlights the impact of persistent anxiety and chronic sleep disturbance. “Such impacts ultimately compromise overall health and quality of life,” said Alhamawi.