Sunday scaries & Monday blues: Why the week feels hard before it begins

As Sunday evening rolls in, a familiar unease begins to creep up. The relaxed pace of the weekend starts fading, and thoughts of pending tasks, deadlines, and meetings take over. For many, this emotional dip, often called the 'Sunday scaries', quietly sets the tone for 'Monday blues'.

But what exactly causes this shift, and more importantly, how can it be managed better? Here's what experts want you to know.

What are Sunday scaries and Monday blues?

“Sunday scaries are anxiety we feel in afternoon or early evening of Sunday where we start thinking about our work week,” explains Dr Jaya Sukul, clinical psychologist and founder of Headspace Healing, Noida. “It’s a signal of your stress, burnout or even performance pressure.”

While Sunday scaries are driven by anticipation, Monday blues show up as low motivation and fatigue at the start of the week. As Nandita Kalra, supervising counselling psychologist at Rocket Health, puts it, “Sunday Scaries are the sense of unease or anxiety that typically shows up towards the end of the weekend, when the mind starts anticipating the upcoming week. Monday Blues is more the low mood, lack of motivation, or sluggishness people feel at the start of the workweek.” Importantly, both are different from burnout. Burnout is more persistent and does not ease with rest, while these feelings are usually temporary and tend to settle as the week progresses.

Why does this dip happen? Experts say the reasons are both psychological and biological, and they often overlap. Psychologically, anticipatory anxiety plays a key role. The mind begins to prepare for the week ahead, often overestimating the demands and creating unnecessary stress. At the same time, lifestyle shifts over the weekend can disrupt the body’s rhythm. “Weekend routines tend to disrupt sleep cycles, leading to what we call a mild ‘social jet lag’,” says Kalra. This makes the body shift abruptly back into a structured routine, which can feel like restlessness or anxiety. Dr Sukul adds that a lack of proper rest during the weekend also contributes. If the brain remains overstimulated with activities or excessive screen time, it does not get the recovery it needs, and that fatigue spills into Monday.

Who is more likely to feel it? While most people experience this occasionally, some groups are more vulnerable. Young professionals dealing with performance pressure

Individuals in high-demand, low-control jobs

People who are highly self-critical or perfectionistic

Those facing job dissatisfaction or toxic work environments In the Indian context, experts note that factors like long working hours, family expectations, and job insecurity can intensify these feelings, making the Sunday dip more pronounced. Is it your job or your lifestyle? It is rarely just one factor. Job dissatisfaction can create a baseline of stress, which makes Sunday evenings feel heavier. However, lifestyle habits also play a crucial role.

Dr Sukul notes that sleep, screen use, and social habits significantly impact mental health. Adequate rest helps restore motivation, while excessive screen time can increase irritability and mental fatigue. At the same time, supportive and positive workplace relationships can soften the impact of these blues, as having meaningful interactions to look forward to often makes the start of the week feel less daunting. When should you be concerned? Occasional anxiety or low mood is normal, but persistent symptoms may indicate something more serious. Watch out for these signs: Anxiety starting earlier than Sunday

Low mood lasting throughout the week

Constant fatigue, poor sleep, or restlessness

Ongoing dread or disengagement from work

Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed “Usually motivation should return back to baseline by Tuesday,” says Dr Sukul. If it does not, and the feelings persist, it could point to anxiety, depression, or burnout, and seeking professional help is advisable.

How can you ease the transition into Monday? Rather than trying to eliminate these feelings completely, experts suggest making the transition smoother and more intentional. Here are some practical strategies: Plan ahead: Finish basic work planning on Friday instead of Sunday night to reduce last-minute stress

Finish basic work planning on Friday instead of Sunday night to reduce last-minute stress Structure your Sunday: Include a calming ritual like a walk, journaling, or light preparation for the week

Include a calming ritual like a walk, journaling, or light preparation for the week Limit screen time: Give your mind proper rest by reducing digital overload

Give your mind proper rest by reducing digital overload Fix your sleep schedule: Maintain consistent sleep timings even over the weekend

Maintain consistent sleep timings even over the weekend Start Monday gently: Begin with manageable tasks instead of high-pressure work

Begin with manageable tasks instead of high-pressure work Create something to look forward to: Even a simple coffee routine or catch-up with a colleague can help For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Kalra adds that small shifts in thinking also help. Viewing Monday as a continuation of routine rather than a looming threat can reduce emotional resistance. With better awareness and small lifestyle changes, the start of the week can feel less like a drop and more like a reset.