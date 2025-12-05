PET bottle nanoplastics may harm gut bacteria and human cells: New study

Researchers in India have found that nanoplastics released from everyday PET (polyethylene terephthalate) water bottles can harm beneficial gut bacteria and even damage human cells.

Published in Nanoscale Advances, the research titled Nanoplastics from single-use polyethylene terephthalate bottles impair the functionality of human gut-dwelling Lactobacillus rhamnosus and induce toxicity in human cells recreated these tiny plastic particles in the lab and tested them on gut microbes , red blood cells and human epithelial cells. The results showed reduced probiotic function, signs of cellular stress, inflammation and even DNA damage.

According to the research team at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, these particles were between 50 and 850 nanometres, closely resembling the fragments now found in food, water and even human tissues.

How do these nanoplastics affect good gut bacteria? According to the study, after 16 days of exposure, the researchers found: Reduced growth and survival of gut microbes (Lactobacillus rhamnosus)

Damage to bacterial membranes, seen through microscopy

Disturbed metabolism, including altered energy use and amino acid balance

Weakened antioxidant capacity

Lower ability to adhere to colon cells, crucial for colonisation

Reduced ability to fight harmful bacteria like Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Increased sensitivity to antibiotics, meaning the probiotics became easier to kill According to doctors, gut microbes regulate everything from immunity and metabolism to mood and inflammation. When beneficial bacteria are weakened, especially in their ability to colonise the gut, resist stress and fight pathogens, the internal ecosystem becomes more vulnerable.