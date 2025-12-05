From hugs to food to tattoos: Debunking 16 dangerous myths about HIV

HIV remains one of the most misunderstood health conditions of our time. Many of us still hear claims that HIV spreads through touch, that only “certain groups” get it, or that herbal concoctions can cure it. These ideas sound familiar because they have circulated for decades.

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we asked Dr Neha Rastogi, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Gurgaon, to break down the myths she still hears in clinics, and what the science really says.

1. Are HIV and AIDS the same thing?

Myth: HIV and AIDS are interchangeable.

Fact: HIV is a virus; AIDS is a late, untreated stage.

“HIV is simply the name of the virus,” says Dr Rastogi. “AIDS develops only when HIV is left untreated for years. With timely antiretroviral therapy, most people with HIV never progress to AIDS.” Modern treatment keeps the immune system strong enough to prevent that progression entirely. 2. Can HIV spread through hugging, kissing, sharing food, or mosquito bites? Myth: Daily contact or insects can transmit HIV. Fact: HIV does not spread through casual contact or mosquito bites. “Everyday interactions like hugging, sharing meals, touching are completely safe,” explains Dr Rastogi. “Mosquitoes cannot transmit HIV because the virus does not survive in their bodies.”

Transmission requires specific body fluids and specific activities, such as unprotected sex or sharing needles. 3. Is HIV limited to certain communities or groups? Myth: HIV affects only specific groups. Fact: Anyone can get HIV. Dr Rastogi stresses that “the virus doesn’t discriminate. Social and structural factors may increase vulnerability for some groups, but biologically, anyone can acquire HIV .” This myth fuels stigma more than safety. 4. If both partners are HIV-positive, do they still need protection? Myth: Double positives cancel the risk. Fact: Protection is still important. “Different strains of HIV exist,” says Dr Rastogi. “Reinfection can complicate treatment.”

Condoms also prevent other sexually transmitted infections. 5. Is HIV still a death sentence? Myth: An HIV diagnosis means the end of life. Fact: HIV is now a manageable health condition. “With regular ART and medical care, people with HIV can live normal, healthy lives,” says Dr Rastogi. Treatment has transformed HIV into a chronic, manageable condition, and early diagnosis makes a major difference. 6. Can herbal remedies or spiritual practices cure HIV? Myth: Natural cures can eliminate HIV. Fact: No alternative remedy removes the virus. “There is no cure for HIV as of today,” says Dr Rastogi. “Only antiretroviral medicines can control the virus safely. Herbal or spiritual remedies cannot clear HIV from the body.”

They may offer comfort, but not viral suppression. 7. Can you identify someone with HIV just by looking at them? Myth: HIV has visible signs. Fact: There is no ‘HIV look.’ “People can appear completely healthy for years,” explains Dr Rastogi. “The only way to know your status is through testing.” Assumptions based on appearance only increase stigma. 8. Should women with HIV avoid pregnancy? Myth: HIV-positive women shouldn’t have children. Fact: Many women with HIV deliver HIV-negative babies. “With proper treatment and prenatal monitoring, the risk of transmission becomes extremely low,” confirms Dr Rastogi. Maternal viral load control is the key.

9. Is PrEP only for high-risk groups, and does it promote reckless behaviour? Myth: PrEP is for a small segment of people and encourages risk-taking. Fact: PrEP is for anyone wanting extra protection. “PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a prevention tool,” says Dr Rastogi. “Studies show it doesn’t increase risky behaviour. It simply gives people more control over their health.” 10. If I feel healthy, does that mean I don’t have HIV? Myth: No symptoms = no HIV. Fact: HIV can stay silent for years. Symptoms aren’t a reliable indicator. “People can feel fine for a long time,” says Dr Rastogi. “That’s why regular testing is essential.”

11. Is oral sex completely risk-free? Myth: Oral sex cannot transmit HIV. Fact: Risk is lower, not zero. Factors like mouth sores, bleeding gums and co-existing STIs can increase risk. Knowing this helps people make informed decisions. 12. In a monogamous relationship, is testing still necessary? Myth: Trust replaces testing. Fact: It’s still recommended. “Many people acquire HIV before a relationship begins and simply may not know it,” explains Dr Rastogi. Testing together gives both partners clarity and peace of mind. 13. Should people living with HIV avoid working in food service, childcare or healthcare? Myth: Certain jobs are unsafe for HIV-positive people.