Small steps, big impact: WHO's 'Best Buys' to fight deadly NCDs worldwide

A trillion-dollar opportunity
WHO ‘Best Buys’ to tackle NCDs
- Raise excise taxes and retail prices on tobacco products
- Enforce smoke-free indoor workplaces, public places, and public transport
- Ban tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship
- Introduce large graphic health warnings or plain packaging
- Mass media campaigns for awareness
- Provision of cessation services
- Increase excise taxes on alcoholic beverages
- Restrict or ban alcohol advertising across multiple media
- Limit availability of alcohol by reducing hours of sale and outlet density
- Reformulation policies for food products
- Front-of-pack labelling and mass media campaigns to reduce salt, sugar and unhealthy fats in diets
- Public food procurement to promote food security, support local farmers and encourage healthy diets
- Protect children from harmful food marketing
- Optimal breastfeeding practices
- Promote public education campaigns and support programmes that encourage behaviour change to increase exercise
- Screening and treatment for high blood pressure, other cardiovascular risk factors
- Secondary prevention of rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease
- Treatment of asthma exacerbations
- Treatment of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) exacerbations and long-term management of COPD
- Provide vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) to prevent cervical cancer
- Early screening, diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer
- Early diagnosis and treatment of breast and colorectal cancer
- Prevention of liver cancer through hepatitis B immunisation
- Early diagnosis and treatment of childhood cancers
- Early detection and treatment of cancer in those living with HIV
Why the world cannot afford to delay
