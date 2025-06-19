Is your office bestie good for your mental health? Here is what doctors say

Have you ever noticed how just one coffee break with your favourite colleague can turn a draining day into a bearable one? Or how even a small venting session helps your mind finally relax? Experts say that it is not just feel-good fluff, it’s neuroscience in action. Having a close friend at work (your work BFF) might be doing a lot more for your mental health than you think.

“These bonds can ease loneliness, reduce anxiety, and offer an emotional buffer against everyday According to Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, and Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist & CEO at Tulasi Healthcare, the presence of a close friend at work offers emotional safety, validation, and immediate support.“These bonds can ease loneliness, reduce anxiety, and offer an emotional buffer against everyday workplace pressures ,” said Dr Bhattacharya. “They provide a sense of being understood, which is incredibly grounding, especially in high-stress jobs .”

How do workplace friendships affect mental health? According to Dr Gupta, work friendships are linked to a reduction in cortisol, the hormone that spikes during stress, and an increase in oxytocin, the hormone responsible for social bonding. He explained that this hormonal balance has wide-reaching effects on the body. ALSO READ: World Kidney Cancer Day 2025: Know signs, risks and prevention tips “When cortisol remains high due to chronic stress, it can suppress your immune system, disturb sleep, and increase your risk of anxiety and depression,” explained Dr Gupta. “Oxytocin, on the other hand, calms the nervous system. When you feel emotionally safe with someone, your body responds positively, your heart rate slows, blood pressure stabilises, and your mood lifts.”

Workplace friendships as important as professional mental health support, say experts The doctors said that while friendships shouldn’t replace therapy, they can offer real-time emotional relief that is both accessible and effective. “A good friend at work is not a therapist, but they can be a great first responder for your emotional needs,” said Dr Bhattacharya. “They validate your experiences, help you regain perspective, and simply make you feel less alone in navigating the pressures of professional life.” This sense of connection can boost morale, reduce symptoms of burnout , and help people stay mentally engaged in their roles, she added.

Young professionals benefit more from these bonds Young professionals often face uncertainty, high performance expectations, and a sense of social disconnection, especially in hybrid or remote setups. In this context, a strong workplace friendship can be life-changing. “Millennials and Gen Z workers are more open about mental health but also more vulnerable to isolation at work,” said Dr Gupta. “A friend who checks in, shares a laugh, or just listens without judgment can make all the difference to their daily mental resilience.” What if you're an introvert? Not everyone finds it easy to form social bonds. Introverts may prefer fewer but deeper connections. Neurodivergent individuals, such as those with autism or ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), might face challenges in communication, social cues, or navigating group dynamics.

“Workplaces need to be inclusive and sensitive,” Dr Bhattacharya emphasised. “Social connection is a human need, but it looks different for everyone. An introvert might thrive with one meaningful relationship, while a neurodivergent individual might connect better through structured, shared activities.” What matters is not the number of friends, but the quality of emotional support they offer. Are there any downsides to workplace friendships? As with all relationships, things can sometimes go wrong. Tensions, miscommunications, or competitiveness can create emotional strain, especially when personal and professional boundaries get blurred. “Friendship fallouts at work can feel devastating,” warned Dr Gupta. “They can lead to awkwardness, gossip, or even disengagement. It’s important to have boundaries, respect space, and prioritise clear communication.”

Still, the benefits far outweigh the risks, especially when the friendships are built on trust, empathy, and mutual respect. These bonds crucial in high-stress industries, say experts In fields like healthcare, media, finance, or law enforcement, where burnout is common, the presence of workplace allies becomes vital. “These professions are emotionally demanding,” said Dr Bhattacharya. “You’re constantly juggling patients, clients, and deadlines. A work friend is someone who gives back to you emotionally, even if it’s just a small gesture or a shared moment of humour. The result? More emotional balance, better coping mechanisms, and higher resilience to stress.”