Is your protein powder harming your liver? Here's what experts say

Once the staple of professional athletes, protein powders are now part of daily routines for gym-goers, working professionals, and even teenagers across India. Whether for muscle gain, weight loss or general nutrition, protein supplements have become a quick fix for dietary gaps. But as their popularity soars, concerns are emerging around long-term use, particularly regarding liver health.

Why overusing protein powder could be a problem

Though generally safe in moderation, protein powders can stress the liver when consumed in excess or without proper hydration, warn medical experts.

"The liver plays a central role in metabolising protein, converting nitrogen waste (ammonia) into urea for excretion. While a healthy liver can generally manage high protein intake, chronically overloading it may increase metabolic stress, and in some cases, lead to liver strain or inflammation, especially when combined with other factors like dehydration, use of unregulated supplements, or underlying liver disease," said Dr Srishti Goyal, dietitian with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Dr Karan Jain, consultant hepatologist at Rela Hospital, Chennai, added, "Generally, adults need about 1 to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, depending on their body type. So, consuming a bit more than that doesn't usually harm the liver. Anything above 3 grams per kg body weight is a high amount of protein. People with existing kidney problems should be cautious and follow their doctor’s advice before increasing their protein intake." What to know while choosing your supplement The risk isn’t just about how much protein is consumed - but what kind. A recent study in the journal Medicine flagged issues such as mislabelling, toxic heavy metals, and herbal contaminants in some protein powders available in the market.

"Low-quality protein powders may contain artificial and harmful additives, sweeteners, or contaminants that place an added burden on the liver detoxification processes," Dr Goyal warned. "Consumers should pay attention to what’s inside their protein powder," added Dr Jain. "The source of the protein, added sugars, and any harmful or adulterated ingredients can affect your health. It's best to choose a clean, high-quality protein from a trusted brand that has proper licences and third-party testing. This ensures the product is safe and reliable." How to choose the right kind of protein According to Dr Goyal, high-quality protein powders—whether whey, casein, soy or plant-based—can help with muscle repair, strength gains, and nutritional balance, especially when dietary intake falls short.

Dr Jain elaborated on the differences: "The liver processes both plant-based and animal-based proteins in a similar way. However, animal-based and whey proteins contain all the essential amino acids, while plant-based proteins may lack some. Plant-based proteins can also be harder to digest for some people and may cause more bloating. On the other hand, people using animal-based proteins should watch out for possible allergies. Overall, animal-based proteins provide a more complete amino acid profile, but plant-based options are more environmentally friendly." Red flags to watch out for As the supplement market grows, so does the risk of choosing unsafe products. Experts suggest looking out for: