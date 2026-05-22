India issues Ebola advisory for passengers from high-risk African nations

India has expanded health screening at airports for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected African countries, issuing a fresh advisory that places travel history and symptom reporting at the centre of border health checks.

The move comes as global health agencies monitor Ebola risks in parts of Africa, with India stepping up surveillance even as it confirms that no case has been detected in the country so far, according to official sources cited by PTI.

Airport screening tightened for high-risk arrivals

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an advisory for passengers coming from or travelling via Ebola-affected regions, instructing them to immediately report any symptoms or exposure history to airport health authorities before completing immigration formalities.

The advisory has been prominently displayed at airports, including Delhi, through the Airport Health Organisation (APHO), and focuses on early identification of potentially exposed travellers at the point of entry. Countries flagged as high-risk in the advisory include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. These have been identified based on their classification by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as regions with elevated Ebola risk. According to PTI, the advisory mentions travellers with symptoms or known exposure, aiming to prevent any delay in reporting once passengers enter the country. Symptoms and exposure history under watch Health authorities have asked incoming passengers to closely monitor their condition and report immediately if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola. These include:

Fever

Weakness and fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Sore throat

Unexplained bleeding Travellers who have had direct contact with blood or body fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient are also required to inform airport health officers without delay. The advisory further states that any passenger developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival must seek immediate medical attention and disclose their travel history to healthcare providers. This 21-day window aligns with the known incubation period for Ebola virus disease. Government escalates preparedness measures The advisory follows a high-level review of preparedness measures chaired by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, who recently met health secretaries of all states and Union territories to assess readiness against potential Ebola risks, PTI reported.

Officials have clarified that India has not reported any Ebola cases to date. However, the government has strengthened surveillance systems as a precautionary measure following the World Health Organisation’s declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Sources cited by PTI said the government is treating the situation as a preventive public health exercise rather than a response to domestic transmission. SOPs shared across states and airports To ensure uniform preparedness, the health ministry has already circulated detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to states and Union territories. These cover multiple layers of response, including:

Pre-arrival and post-arrival passenger screening

Quarantine protocols for suspected cases

Case management and clinical referral pathways

Laboratory testing and sample handling procedures All relevant ministries and departments have also been sensitised to coordinate surveillance and response measures with health authorities, ensuring that airport-level alerts are supported by state-level healthcare readiness. Preventive focus amid global risk monitoring While Ebola remains geographically concentrated in parts of Africa, its high fatality rate and potential for cross-border spread have historically prompted countries to adopt strict entry screening protocols. India’s latest advisory reflects a precautionary containment strategy focused on early detection rather than post-arrival treatment delays. The emphasis on self-reporting, symptom awareness, and travel history disclosure is intended to reduce the risk of undetected importation of cases.