Trump's new H-1B visa fee caught everyone off guard: JPMorgan chief Dimon

By Annika Inampudi

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said President Donald Trump’s new $100,000 fee on H-1B visas left companies including his struggling to quickly determine the potential impact.

“That caught everyone off guard,” Dimon said in a CNBC-TV18 interview. “And so we had a lot of phone calls over the weekend. What does it mean?”

Late last week, Trump signed a proclamation slapping a $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions as a condition of entry to the US, sparking confusion and panic among both employers and workers. The lack of clarity around the new rules prompted technology firms including Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. — some of the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B program — to initially warn employees against foreign travel.