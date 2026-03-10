Home / India News / 5 schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails; nothing suspicious found

Upon receiving information about threat mails, police rushed to the school premises

Bomb threat
several schools in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, have received similar bomb threat emails in recent months | Representative Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 12:14 PM IST
At least five private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, but nothing suspicious was found during thorough checks carried out by authorities, officials said.

"The school premises were sanitised after detailed checks. Nothing suspicious was found," a Gurugram police spokesperson said over the phone, adding that further investigations are underway.

Notably, several schools in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, have received similar bomb threat emails in recent months. However, all threats turned out to be hoaxes.

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsEmail threatGurugramHaryana

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

