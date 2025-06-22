IMD issues yellow alert for rain and thunderstorm in Delhi on Monday

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in Delhi, the weather department said.
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below the seasonal average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity stood at 78 per cent at 5.30 pm.
The city received 0.1 mm of light rainfall accompanied with wind on Saturday.
According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 4 pm on Sunday , with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 98, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app