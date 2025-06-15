Air India crash: Handover of bodies underway, safety checks in progress

The solemn process of handing over the mortal remains of the 241 passengers and crew members killed in the Air India crash is currently underway, the airline said on Sunday. Over 400 family members of the deceased have gathered in Ahmedabad, where the airline has stationed teams to assist them.

“Every affected family in Ahmedabad has been assigned at least one caregiver by Air India,” the airline said in a statement posted on X on Sunday evening, adding that it was coordinating with Tata Group companies and government authorities to support the bereaved and facilitate repatriation where required.

Air India reiterated that its priority remains extending assistance to the families. “We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members… Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground,” it said.

ALSO READ: King Charles leads minute's silence for Ahmedabad plane crash victims The airline also acknowledged the contribution of multiple government agencies and hospital staff in Ahmedabad. “We extend our profound gratitude to the Central and State Governments for their unwavering and exceptional support… and our heartfelt appreciation to the faculty, staff, students, and associates of Civil Hospital and Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad for their tireless efforts,” it noted. The crash of Flight AI171, operating a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London, occurred on Thursday afternoon shortly after take-off. It is one of the deadliest accidents involving an Indian carrier in the last few decades. The airline said it remains “fully cooperative” with the ongoing investigation and will continue to share updates as verified information becomes available.

Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres remain functional at Ahmedabad and Mumbai airports, and Air India has also provided hotline numbers for those seeking information. On Saturday, Air India announced an interim financial assistance of ₹25 lakh (approximately £21,000) for each family of the deceased and the lone survivor . This is in addition to the ₹1 crore (approximately £85,000) financial support announced earlier by Tata Sons. Meanwhile, the airline is conducting one-time safety checks on its entire Boeing 787 fleet as mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). These checks are being performed as the aircraft return to India and are cleared for their next operations.

“Nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft have been checked so far. We are on track to complete the process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the regulator’s timeline,” the airline said on Saturday evening. It warned that some of the checks may cause longer turnaround times and potential delays, especially on long-haul routes to airports with curfews. A high-level, multidisciplinary committee led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan was constituted on Friday to conduct a comprehensive review of the AI171 crash. The committee includes senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, Gujarat state government, Indian Air Force, Intelligence Bureau, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).