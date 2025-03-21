'Unwell' Air India passenger dies after arriving at Lucknow airport today

Aashif Daulla Ansari, 52, a resident of Bihar, was found dead upon arrival at Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport on Tuesday morning. Ansari had been traveling aboard Air India flight AI2845, which landed in Lucknow at 8.10 am. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of death.

According to The Times of India report, a spokesperson for CCSI airport said that a male passenger who was unwell, arrived from Delhi to Lucknow today. The man was given first aid before being taken to the hospital in an advanced life support ambulance, but he was declared dead later at the hospital.

Citing a fellow passenger, the report added that the man did not respond when a stewardess asked to clear his food plate and drinks. Another passenger added that the man did not touch his food plate and had not even unbuckled his seat belt.

Ansari, a native of Gopalganj in Bihar, was travelling on an Air India flight from Delhi. Medical professionals on board examined him and found no pulse.

An investigation has now been ordered into the incident as the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Earlier this month, an 82-year-old woman passenger suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to a hospital allegedly after Air India authorities at the Delhi airport were unable to arrange a wheelchair that was booked for her. The company, however, issued a clarification on the same on March 8 and said the passenger was not denied her pre-booked wheelchair assistance and was also given first aid immediately.

The issue was also raised in the Parliament to which Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu replied that in every incident, there are always two sides to a story, one from the end of the family and the other one from the airline. The minister further added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken account of the family's statement and will issue a show-cause notice to the airline and take appropriate action based on the findings. He also said that the CCTV footage would help in clarifying the situation.