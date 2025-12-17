Home / India News / Bangladesh envoy summoned after threat to Indian High Commission in Dhaka

Bangladesh envoy summoned after threat to Indian High Commission in Dhaka

India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah after a threat was received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka

India Bangladesh
Provocative anti-India comments were made by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah after threats were received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
 
In an official statement, the MEA said, "The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, HE Mr Riaz Hamidullah, was summoned and apprised of India’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. His attention was drawn to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka."
   
The move follows provocative anti-India comments made by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. Speaking at a rally in Dhaka, Abdullah warned that Dhaka could shelter forces hostile to India, including separatist groups, and help sever India's "seven sisters" - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

No action taken by Bangladesh govt: MEA

The ministry said that India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. "Unfortunately, the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents. We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," the MEA said.
 
The ministry added that India has maintained friendly relations with Bangladesh, rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. "We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," it said.

India-Bangladesh ties

India-Bangladesh relations have been rocky following the death sentence verdict against former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Dhaka’s request for her extradition. Bangladeshi authorities have formally sought her return under the bilateral extradition treaty. India has maintained that it will act in line with its legal obligations and broader interests.
 
Last month, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced Hasina to death after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity. Former Home Minister and Hasina's aide Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also received a death sentence, while ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was given five years in prison. However, Hasina has called the verdict politically motivated and issued by a "rigged tribunal."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC defers hearing in West Bengal VC appointment matter to January

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, proceedings continue in Lok Sabha

Why were Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, his wife arrested in Mumbai?

SC transfers RG Kar Medical doctor rape-murder case to Calcutta HC

Delhi offices to run at 50% capacity from Dec 18 amid pollution crisis

Topics :BangladeshIndia-BangladeshSheikh HasinaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story