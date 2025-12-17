Bangladesh envoy summoned after threat to Indian High Commission in Dhaka

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah after threats were received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. In an official statement, the MEA said, "The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, HE Mr Riaz Hamidullah, was summoned and apprised of India’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. His attention was drawn to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka." The move follows provocative anti-India comments made by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. Speaking at a rally in Dhaka, Abdullah warned that Dhaka could shelter forces hostile to India, including separatist groups, and help sever India's "seven sisters" - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

No action taken by Bangladesh govt: MEA The ministry said that India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. "Unfortunately, the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents. We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," the MEA said. The ministry added that India has maintained friendly relations with Bangladesh, rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. "We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," it said.