Hit by bad roads, Bengaluru man sends civic body ₹50 lakh notice for trauma

Citing physical pain and mental distress from pothole-ridden roads, the Bengaluru resident has demanded ₹50 lakh in damages from the civic body

Road, Damage Road, Pothole
The legal notice demands ₹50 lakh from BBMP within 15 days to cover medical costs, emotional distress, physical pain, travel expenses, and trauma from poor road conditions.(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
A 43-year-old resident of Bengaluru’s Richmond Town has issued a legal notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation for alleged physical and emotional trauma caused by poorly maintained roads in the city, reported India Today.
 
Dhivya Kiran, in his notice, stated that despite being a tax-paying citizen, he has been subjected to “continuous physical hardship and mental agony” due to the BBMP’s “blatant failure to maintain basic civic infrastructure,” including deep potholes, broken and uneven pathways, and unmotorable road surfaces.
 

Pain, distress linked to bad roads 

The notice also claims that Kiran developed severe neck and back pain, which doctors have linked to jerks and trauma experienced while commuting on damaged roads. He reportedly made five visits to orthopaedic specialists and four emergency visits to St Philomena’s Hospital, where he received injections and other treatments for pain relief. 
ALSO READ: Bengaluru residents in a fix as cab, auto prices skyrocket amid heavy rains 
The notice also details episodes of intense pain, sleep loss, anxiety, and mental distress, all of which have had a substantial impact on his everyday life.
 
Kiran stated that he is now unable to travel by auto-rickshaw or two-wheeler, and even cab rides are uncomfortable, restricting his mobility and affecting both personal and professional commitments.

Legal notice warns of civil suit

 
The legal notice demands that BBMP pay ₹50 lakh within 15 days to cover medical expenses (past and anticipated), emotional distress, physical suffering, travel costs for medical consultations, and the overall trauma caused by poor road conditions. An additional ₹10,000 is sought for legal notice charges.
 
Kiran has also warned that failure to respond will result in additional legal action, such as filing a civil lawsuit for damages, initiating a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court, and approaching the Lokayukta and the State Human Rights Commission.  
  ALSO READ: Bengaluru residents in a fix as cab, auto prices skyrocket amid heavy rains
First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

