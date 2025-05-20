Home / India News / Renowned astrophysicist and Padma Vibhushan Dr Jayant Narlikar passes away

A towering figure in Indian science, Dr Narlikar was renowned for his pioneering work in cosmology, efforts to popularise science, and for founding premier research institutions across India

Jayant Narlikar
According to family sources, Dr Narlikar died in his sleep early Tuesday morning | Image: X
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Eminent astrophysicist, science communicator, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away in Pune on Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 87.

A towering figure in Indian science, Dr Narlikar was widely known for his pioneering contributions to cosmology, his efforts to popularise science, and for setting up premier research institutions in the country.

According to family sources, Dr Narlikar died in his sleep early Tuesday morning.

He had recently undergone hip surgery in a city-based hospital.

He is survived by three daughters.

Born on July 19, 1938, Dr Narlikar completed his early education on the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where his father, Vishnu Vasudeva Narlikar, was a professor and Head of the Mathematics Department, and he went to Cambridge for higher studies, becoming a Wrangler and Tyson Medallist in the Mathematical Tripos.

He returned to India to join the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (1972-1989), where, under his charge, the Theoretical Astrophysics Group expanded and acquired international standing.

In 1988, the University Grants Commission invited Dr Narlikar to set up the proposed Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) as its Founder Director.

He held the directorship of IUCAA until his retirement in 2003. Under his direction, IUCAA has acquired a worldwide reputation as a centre for excellence in teaching and research in astronomy and astrophysics. He was an Emeritus Professor at IUCAA.

In 2012, the Third World Academy of Sciences awarded Dr Narlikar their prize for setting up a centre for excellence in science.

Besides his scientific research, Dr Narlikar was well-known as a science communicator through his books, articles, and radio/TV programmes.

He is also known for his science fiction stories.

For all these efforts, he was honoured by Unesco in 1996 with the Kalinga Award for popular science works.

Dr Narlikar was awarded Padmabhushan in 1965 at the young age of 26.

In 2004, he was awarded Padmavibhushan, and the Maharashtra government honoured him with the state's highest civilian award, Maharashtra Bhushan, in 2011.

In 2014, the Sahitya Akademi, the premiere literary body in India, selected his autobiography for its highest prize in regional language (Marathi) writing.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

