Cabinet okays ₹12,328 crore railway expansion projects across states

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 12,328 crore across multiple states.

The projects include Deshalpar–Hajipir–Luna and Vayor–Lakhpat new line, Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi third and fourth line, Bhagalpur–Jamalpur third line, and Furkating–New Tinsukia doubling.

“In a major connectivity boost, the approved multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,108 villages and about 47.34 lakh population, including one aspirational district (Kalaburagi), benefitting the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam,” an official statement said.

The projects cover essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, fly ash, steel, containers, fertilisers, agricultural commodities and petroleum products.