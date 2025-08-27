Home / India News / Cabinet okays ₹12,328 crore railway expansion projects across states

Cabinet okays ₹12,328 crore railway expansion projects across states

Union Cabinet clears four railway projects worth Rs 12,328 crore to improve freight movement and passenger connectivity, benefitting over 47 lakh people across Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam

Indian Railways
Dhruvaksh Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 12,328 crore across multiple states.
 
The projects include Deshalpar–Hajipir–Luna and Vayor–Lakhpat new line, Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi third and fourth line, Bhagalpur–Jamalpur third line, and Furkating–New Tinsukia doubling.
 
“In a major connectivity boost, the approved multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,108 villages and about 47.34 lakh population, including one aspirational district (Kalaburagi), benefitting the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam,” an official statement said.
 
The projects cover essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, fly ash, steel, containers, fertilisers, agricultural commodities and petroleum products.
 
The capacity augmentation is expected to result in additional freight traffic of 68 million tonnes per annum.
 

Topics :CabinetRailways Indian Railways

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

