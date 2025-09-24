CBSE to hold Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17, 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17 next year, officials announced on Wednesday.

The board announced a tentative datesheet for the crucial exams.

This is the first time that board exams for Class 10 will be conducted twice in an academic session.

"While the first edition will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, 2026, the second edition is scheduled from May 15 to June 1," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026, he said.