Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre releases 1st instalment of Rs 1,050 cr for Maha Kumbh: CM Adityanath

Centre releases 1st instalment of Rs 1,050 cr for Maha Kumbh: CM Adityanath

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this gift which is helpful in realizing the concept of divine-grand-digital Mahakumbh," he added

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre on Tuesday released the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore of its Rs 2,100 crore grant for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath said that under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the "double-engine" government is determined to make the world's largest cultural and spiritual gathering 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025' divine and grand.

"In this series, a special grant assistance of Rs 2,100 crore was approved by the Central government, out of which the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore has been released today. This support from the Central government will help in realizing a clean, safe and well-organized Mahakumbh for the devotees," he said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this gift which is helpful in realizing the concept of divine-grand-digital Mahakumbh," he added.

Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Around 45 crore visitors are expected during the congregation this time, according to official estimates.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cong workers clash with cops in Lucknow after stopped from visiting Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh govt designates Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as new district

UP CM directs officials to adopt sensitive approach to resolve complaints

Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today to probe Nov 24 violence

Sambhal DM asked me not to visit, says SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey

Topics :Yogi AdityanathCentreMaha Kumbh Mela

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story