Centre releases draft rules for VB-G RAM G Act, invites public feedback

The Centre on Saturday published draft rules under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VBG RAM G) for public consultation, following the notification of the law's implementation across all states and Union Territories from July 1.

Framed under Section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Act, the draft rules have been placed in the public domain to facilitate wider stakeholder consultation before they are finalised.

The proposed rules cover transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and expenditure incurred in excess of normative allocations, including expenses for Union Territories without legislatures.