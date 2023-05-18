In a bid to provide commuters with a more efficient and seamless travelling experience, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday launched a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service. Now, commuters will no longer have to wait in lines to book metro tickets, instead, they will be able to do so through their WhatsApp accounts.

Passengers buying tickets through the messaging app will also be eligible for a 20 per cent discount.

Announcing the WhatsApp ticketing service, CMRL took to Twitter and said, "Chennai Metro Rail Limited launches WhatsApp Ticketing Service."

Save the WhatsApp number +91 83000 86000 to your phone.

Open WhatsApp and send a message to the number.

You will be prompted to select a language. Choose either English or Tamil.

You will then be given the option of booking tickets or searching for a nearby metro station.

When you select the 'Book Your Ticket' option, you will be asked to select your origin and destination stations.

Enter all the relevant details and pay using UPI, internet banking or credit/debit cards, among other options.

Following successful payment, you will receive a QR ticket.

Show the QR ticket to the ticket collector at the metro station's entrance gate.

