Commuters in Chennai will no longer need to wait in lines to book metro tickets, instead, they will be able to do so through their WhatsApp accounts

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
In a bid to provide commuters with a more efficient and seamless travelling experience, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday launched a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service. Now, commuters will no longer have to wait in lines to book metro tickets, instead, they will be able to do so through their WhatsApp accounts.

Passengers buying tickets through the messaging app will also be eligible for a 20 per cent discount.

Announcing the WhatsApp ticketing service, CMRL took to Twitter and said, "Chennai Metro Rail Limited launches WhatsApp Ticketing Service."


Steps for booking a WhatsApp ticket in Chennai Metro
 
  • Save the WhatsApp number +91 83000 86000 to your phone.
  • Open WhatsApp and send a message to the number.
  • You will be prompted to select a language. Choose either English or Tamil.
  • You will then be given the option of booking tickets or searching for a nearby metro station.
  • When you select the 'Book Your Ticket' option, you will be asked to select your origin and destination stations.
  • Enter all the relevant details and pay using UPI, internet banking or credit/debit cards, among other options.
  • Following successful payment, you will receive a QR ticket.
  • Show the QR ticket to the ticket collector at the metro station's entrance gate.
Conditions for WhatsApp ticket
 
  • Commuters can book up to six tickets (one for each passenger) in one go and pay using UPI, internet banking or credit/debit cards, among other options.
  • Validity of QR ticket is till the end of the business day. But once entry is done, passengers should exit within 120 mins from the destination.
  • For exit at the source station, passengers should exit within 20 mins from the time of entry.
  • Tickets cannot be booked after business hours.
  • Cancellation of tickets is not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing.

First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

