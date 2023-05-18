Chennai Metro Rail Limited launches WhatsApp Ticketing Service — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) May 17, 2023
- Save the WhatsApp number +91 83000 86000 to your phone.
- Open WhatsApp and send a message to the number.
- You will be prompted to select a language. Choose either English or Tamil.
- You will then be given the option of booking tickets or searching for a nearby metro station.
- When you select the 'Book Your Ticket' option, you will be asked to select your origin and destination stations.
- Enter all the relevant details and pay using UPI, internet banking or credit/debit cards, among other options.
- Following successful payment, you will receive a QR ticket.
- Show the QR ticket to the ticket collector at the metro station's entrance gate.
- Commuters can book up to six tickets (one for each passenger) in one go
- Validity of QR ticket is till the end of the business day. But once entry is done, passengers should exit within 120 mins from the destination.
- For exit at the source station, passengers should exit within 20 mins from the time of entry.
- Tickets cannot be booked after business hours.
- Cancellation of tickets is not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing.