Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NRAI welcomes Delhi government's move easing licensing norms for F&B

NRAI welcomes Delhi government's move easing licensing norms for F&B

NRAI hails Delhi government's decision to scrap the police eating house licence for eateries, calling it a major step in simplifying business for F&B operators

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The decision is expected to bring major relief to restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, who have long struggled with the burden of acquiring multiple governmental clearances. | (Photo: PTI)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday expressed gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for easing licensing norms for food and beverage (F&B) businesses in the city.
 
As per the new directive, hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, discotheques and similar establishments operating in the national capital will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House Licence.
 
“This change will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve the ease of doing business for the F&B sector in the capital. This will also increase investments by the F&B sector, which will bring in additional revenue to the Delhi government's exchequer in various forms in the future,” said an NRAI statement.
 
 
The decision is expected to bring major relief to restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, who have long struggled with the burden of acquiring multiple governmental clearances.
 
“We wholeheartedly thank the Central and Delhi governments for this forward-looking step. Removing the requirement for the Delhi Police Eating House Licence is a significant relief for restaurateurs who have long faced unnecessary delays and complexities,” said Sagar Daryani, NRAI president.

Also Read

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution

Delhi govt to introduce policy for use of treated water in construction

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rs 8,000 crore plan in works to clean Yamuna, fix drainage: Delhi CM

Enforcement Directorate

ED seizes 322 mule accounts, dummy firms in ₹2K cr 'Delhi classroom scam'

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Manish Sisodia summoned by ACB in 'fake' classroom scam: Atishi slams BJP

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

 
“We are proud that NRAI's persistent efforts have contributed to this much-needed change. This reform will not only save time and resources but also foster a more vibrant, business-friendly environment for both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in the F&B sector,” he added.
 
For the hospitality industry, which is still recovering from the disruptions of recent years, such a reduction in compliance burden will go a long way in encouraging entrepreneurship and boosting investor confidence.
 
“We hope this reform in Delhi will serve as a model for other states to revisit archaic licensing practices and move towards a more streamlined and business-friendly regulatory environment,” said K Syama Raju, president of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India.
 

More From This Section

Modi Trump

India, US trying to finalise interim trade deal before Jul 9: Sources

DRDO

DRDO offers 28 indigenous weapon systems to Army for emergency procurement

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

I did not follow my karma as I feared failure: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, Sanjay

Keep learning, question the status quo, RBI Guv Malhotra tells IITians

Topics : Delhi government Food license Rekha Gupta Delhi Restaurants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon