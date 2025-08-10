Home / India News / CM Adityanath attends all-party meeting ahead of UP monsoon session

CM Adityanath attends all-party meeting ahead of UP monsoon session

Several issues, including running the House smoothly and agenda to be taken up, were discussed during the meeting, a senior official said

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan and the Assembly hall. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday.

Besides Adityanath, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey (Samajwadi Party), Minister Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and independent MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhaiya' were present in the meeting.

Several issues, including running the House smoothly and agenda to be taken up, were discussed during the meeting, a senior official said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan and the Assembly hall.

He also inaugurated the renovated Assembly hall number 15 and a VVIP canteen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi's Holambi Kalan e-waste plant to double capacity after Norway study

Air Warrior Who Led Daring Escape from PoW Captivity in 1971 War Dies: IAF

Karnataka election chief asks Rahul to share proof for double voting claim

E-challans worth ₹470 crore issued on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in a year

India the world's most 'dashing and dynamic' economy, says Rajnath Singh

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshMonsoon sessionspeakers

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story