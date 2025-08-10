CM Adityanath attends all-party meeting ahead of UP monsoon session

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday.

Besides Adityanath, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey (Samajwadi Party), Minister Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and independent MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhaiya' were present in the meeting.

Several issues, including running the House smoothly and agenda to be taken up, were discussed during the meeting, a senior official said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan and the Assembly hall.