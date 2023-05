STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a tepid start on Wednesday amid mixed global cues, ahead of the Q4 GDP growth rate and the key vote in the US for passing the deal on raising the borrowing limit. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down around 30 points at 18,680.



Key stocks on radar: Back home, shares of HDFC Life will be on the radar on reports that Abrdn will likely exit the company by selling its entire 1.66 per cent stake via block deals today. ,

Adani Ports will also be in focus as the company posted a 5 per cent on-year rise in consol profit to Rs 1,159 crore in Q4FY23., ,

Global cues,

Overnight, US markets ended mixed. Tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32 per cent, while the Dow Jones lost 0.15 per cent. The S&P 500 ended flat. , ,

Asian equities were mostly weak this morning. Hang Seng, Nikkei slipped 1 per cent each. Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 were down up to 0.8 per cent. Shenzhen Component in China and Kospi in Sout Korea bucked trend and gained 0.3-0.4 per cent. Overnight, US markets ended mixed. Tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32 per cent, while the Dow Jones lost 0.15 per cent. The S&P 500 ended flat. Brent Crude trend will be eyed after the commodity dipped 4 per cent overnight to $73 a bbl mark ahead of the OPEC+ meeting this weekend. Globally, China's May manufacturing PMI contracted for a second month to 48.8 versus 49.4 in April, further aggravating concerns of a slowdown.