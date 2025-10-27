Cyclone Montha to hit Andhra Pradesh coast tomorrow: What we know so far

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Cyclone Montha, currently a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow, October 28 morning.

The system is currently located about 620 kilometres south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 560 km east-southeast of Chennai, 790 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), and 810 km west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar).

The weather department said the system is moving northwestwards at approximately 15 km per hour and is expected to continue that trajectory and then turn north-northwestwards towards the coast.

Where and when Cyclone Montha is expected to hit Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall somewhere between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast, in the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of around 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. The system’s impact will also be felt in the surrounding coastal and adjoining districts of Andhra Pradesh, and in parts of Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Areas likely to be impacted Andhra Pradesh: Coastal districts including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore. These areas are under alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Coastal districts including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore. These areas are under alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds. Odisha: Southern and coastal districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi have been issued “red warnings” due to anticipated extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Southern and coastal districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi have been issued “red warnings” due to anticipated extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Tamil Nadu: Coastal districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur are under orange alerts for heavy rain starting October 27. ALSO READ | Cyclone Montha: Andhra govt prepares plan for relief, essential supplies How prepared are the states? The Andhra Pradesh government has directed all district collectors to remain on high alert, activate control rooms across mandals, and mobilise relief assets. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised residents to stay indoors as a precaution.

Schools in coastal districts have been closed, and fishermen have been strictly warned against venturing into the sea until conditions improve. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has begun evacuating people from vulnerable low-lying and hilly areas, with the process expected to be completed by 5 pm on Monday. A total of 128 disaster response teams were deployed across eight southern districts likely to be affected. In addition, over 5,000 trained personnel from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Fire Services have been stationed in key areas to carry out rescue and relief operations.