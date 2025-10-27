Home / India News / 'Racially aggravated attack': UK police probe rape of Indian-origin woman

UK Police are searching for a white male suspect after a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman was raped in Walsall. The incident has raised concerns among local South Asian communities

Crime
The attack comes just weeks after another racially motivated rape of a British Sikh woman in the nearby town of Oldbury (Source/Unsplash)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Police in the UK have launched an urgent search for a white male suspect after a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman was raped in what authorities are treating as a “racially aggravated” attack in northern England. 
The West Midlands Police said officers were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening after reports of a distressed woman found in the street. Investigators have released CCTV footage of the suspect as part of a public appeal for information. 
  “This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” said Detective Superintendent (DS) Ronan Tyrer, who is leading the investigation.  Tyrer said teams are gathering evidence and building a profile of the attacker. “While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it’s vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time,” he said. 
  He urged anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to come forward, saying, “Your information could be the vital breakthrough that we need.”   

  Suspect and investigation details

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, with short hair and wearing dark clothing during the attack. Police have not yet released further details about the victim, but community organisations claim she is a Punjabi woman. 
The attack comes just weeks after another racially motivated rape of a British Sikh woman in the nearby town of Oldbury, raising concerns among local South Asian communities. However, DS Tyrer clarified that the two incidents are not currently being linked.
Specialist officers from the Public Protection Unit, along with local police and forensic teams, are working to collect evidence, review CCTV footage, and identify the suspect.
 

Community fear and police response

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby of Walsall Police said the force is prioritising support for the victim and the ongoing investigation. “Walsall is a diverse area, and we know the fear and concern that this awful attack will cause in our communities,” he said. “We have been speaking to people in the community today to listen to and understand their concerns, and there will be an increased policing presence in the coming days.” 
The Sikh Federation UK also issued a statement citing local sources, saying the victim was a Punjabi woman and that the attacker allegedly broke down the door of her home. The organisation noted that this is the second racially aggravated rape of a young woman in the region in two months, urging police to take swift action. 
Police previously made arrests in the Oldbury case but later released the suspects on bail as the investigation continues.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

