Delhi sees clear skies; mercury set to hit 40 degree Celsius by March-end

This week, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas from March 19

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi might reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of March.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Tuesday morning after experiencing significant weather changes over the past few days. Rain on March 14 improved air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi might reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of March. 

Weather updates for today

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. This week, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas from March 19. The relative humidity is 17 per cent, and the wind speed is 17 km/h. Surface winds of 10-20 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h, will prevail during the day. 

Weather forecast for the week

Delhi's temperature is expected to rise significantly this week. On March 20, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. It will remain at 35 degrees Celsius on March 21 and 22. Strong surface winds are predicted for the national capital on March 18, while a partly cloudy sky is expected on March 19 and 20. 

Delhi AQI update

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'moderate' category on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 130 at 7 am, compared to 96 at the same time on Monday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 108 at 4 pm. On Sunday, Delhi recorded its lowest AQI in the last three years. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

