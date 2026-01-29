Delhi air quality stays toxic as smog persists; IMD forecasts cloudy skies

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain hazardous on Thursday, with several monitoring stations recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the poor and very poor categories.

On Wednesday, the city’s overall AQI stood at 273, but large parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a thick layer of smog.

At 10 am on Thursday, Ananda Vihar recorded an AQI of 333, placing it in the very poor category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI readings across key monitoring stations

ITO: 246

Bawana: 271

Punjabi Bagh: 289

Rohini: 297

RK Puram: 312

CPCB air quality categories 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe Grap stage III revoked, caution remains In view of the improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR. However, citing the winter season and the risk of unfavourable meteorological conditions, CAQM has urged citizens to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages I and II of Grap to prevent further deterioration in air quality. PWD to develop dust-free ‘model roads’ In an effort to curb road dust, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to develop four dust-free ‘model roads’ in Delhi. The pilot project is part of a broader plan to redevelop 160 kilometres of the PWD road network this year to tackle air pollution.