Delhi air quality stays toxic as smog persists; IMD forecasts cloudy skies

Delhi remains under smog with AQI in poor range at many locations even as Grap Stage III is lifted; IMD forecasts cloudy skies for Thursday

New Delhi: Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to a layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain hazardous on Thursday, with several monitoring stations recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the poor and very poor categories. 
 
On Wednesday, the city’s overall AQI stood at 273, but large parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a thick layer of smog.
 
At 10 am on Thursday, Ananda Vihar recorded an AQI of 333, placing it in the very poor category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
AQI readings across key monitoring stations
 
ITO: 246
Bawana: 271

Punjabi Bagh: 289
Rohini: 297
RK Puram: 312
 
CPCB air quality categories
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor
401–500: Severe
 

Grap stage III revoked, caution remains

 
In view of the improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR.
 
However, citing the winter season and the risk of unfavourable meteorological conditions, CAQM has urged citizens to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages I and II of Grap to prevent further deterioration in air quality.
 

PWD to develop dust-free ‘model roads’

 
In an effort to curb road dust, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to develop four dust-free ‘model roads’ in Delhi. The pilot project is part of a broader plan to redevelop 160 kilometres of the PWD road network this year to tackle air pollution.
 
According to a PTI report, the selected stretches will undergo comprehensive work, including pothole repairs, wall-to-wall paving and the addition of greenery.
 
“If the pilot project is successful, it will be expanded to other roads across the city. The process of identifying these roads is ongoing,” a PWD official said, reported PTI. 
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies in Delhi on Thursday, with minimum temperatures around 11 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.
 
For the coming days, IMD has predicted partly cloudy conditions, with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds likely over the national capital.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

