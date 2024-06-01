Home / India News / Delhi bound IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, passengers safely disembarked

Delhi bound IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, passengers safely disembarked

An IndiGo flight from Varanasi to the national capital received a bomb threat on Saturday and all passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft after landing at the Delhi airport.

indigo airlines, indigo
According to the airline, all passengers have safely disembarked and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi, had received a bomb threat.
 

"Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines and the crew followed all standard operating procedures," it said.

According to the airline, all passengers have safely disembarked and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection.
 

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

