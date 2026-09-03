Delhi Metro: How a troubled rail project turned into a model public transit

By the early 2000s, the need for public transit in India’s cities was becoming dire. The capital, New Delhi, already massive and sprawling, was choked with traffic congestion and air pollution. But when the Delhi Metro opened in 2002, there were few successful examples of public transit systems in countries at India’s level of development.

Today, the Delhi Metro is a global model. In March, the completion of a new line made Delhi’s subway system longer than New York City’s, for a total cost of roughly $10 billion — less than New York spent to build a 3.5-mile tunnel.