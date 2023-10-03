On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police raided the homes of several journalists in connection with an investigation into the funding of the news website Newsclick.

The police action is associated with a case registered on August 17. The case was filed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Among those who were reportedly raided are the website's editor, Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty and Bhasha Singh, and satirist Sanjay Rajaura.

Confirming the development on X (formerly Twitter), Abhisar Sharma stated that the police confiscated their phones and laptops.



#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell ACP Lalit Mohan Negi reaches NewsClick office in Delhi.



Raids at different premises linked to NewsClick are currently underway at over 30 locations, no arrests made so far. — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

In total, raids are underway at more than 30 locations, according to ANI.



News associations deeply concerned



Reacting to the development, the Press Club of India said it was “deeply concerned” about the raids. It asserted that it stood in solidarity with the journalists and urged the government to “come out with details” about the case.

The Digipub News India Foundation, an 11-member digital-only news association, and The Mumbai Press Club also expressed deep concern. “They have been detained, their phones and laptops seized,” Digipub said in a social media post.



“This is another instance of the government’s pattern of arbitrary & intimidatory behaviour. We are keeping an eye on developments,” it added.

The Mumbai Press Club said that it “urges for an unbiased investigation and calls upon the Delhi Police to desist from what is perceived as a targeted harassment campaign against these journalists.”

The Foundation for Media Professionals said that the raids were of “grave concern”.



“We ask for greater disclosure by authorities on the raids today. The seizure of phones and laptops of journalists without legal safeguards jeopardises freedom of press," the foundation said on social media.

Pointing to a plea filed before the Supreme Court in 2022, the foundation added, “We have already petitioned the Supreme Court of India for guidelines on the search and seizure of journalists’ devices.”

The Press Club of India and the Foundation for Media Professionals said they will release a detailed statement.

China funding row

On August 5, The New York Times published a report claiming that Newsclick had received funds from a network centred around American millionaire Neville Roy Singham to disseminate "Chinese propaganda" globally.

The report alleged that Singham collaborated closely with the "Chinese government media machine" and promoted its perspective in various countries. However, Newsclick's editor Prabir Purkayastha stated that the allegations about the organisation serving as a mouthpiece for the Communist Party of China were unfounded.

In 2021, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police filed a case against Newsclick, alleging that the company had received foreign direct investment from a United States-based company.



The Indian Express reported that the police alleged that the company running the news website had received foreign investment by "greatly overvaluing the shares of the company to circumvent the alleged cap of 26 per cent of foreign direct investment in a digital news website."