Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Express suspends pilot for 'physically assaulting' passenger

Air India Express suspends pilot for 'physically assaulting' passenger

Passenger Ankit Dewan has alleged that he was physically attacked by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, leaving him injured and his seven-year-old daughter traumatised

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

The airline said it will conduct a thorough internal investigation while fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities (Wikimedia Commons)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India Express has suspended its pilot for allegedly assaulting a passenger at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1.
 
Confirming the development in a post on X, the airline stated that the pilot was off-duty at the time of the incident and was travelling as a passenger on another airline.
 
The airline said it will conduct a thorough internal investigation while fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities.
 
However, the passenger, alleged that he was forced to write a letter stating he would not pursue the matter further to avoid missing his flight, which had cost him approximately ₹1.2 lakh. He also criticised the Delhi Police for "not allowing him to lodge a complaint immediately".
   
What happened at the airport?

According to Dewan, the incident occurred at the security checkpoint of the airport's Terminal 1. He claimed that staff members were cutting the queue, prompting him to question it. The pilot, identified by Dewan as Captain Virender Sejwal, allegedly verbally abused him before physically assaulting him. Dewan also shared photographs showing blood on the pilot’s shirt, which he said came from his own injuries.
 
Dewan described the incident as distressing for his family, particularly for his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the assault. He also criticised the airport for combining staff and passenger entries in a sensitive security area, and questioned the airline and aviation regulator, DGCA.
 
Airline condemns pilot’s behaviour
 
In its reply, Air India Express wrote on X that appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation.
The airline emphasised its strong condemnation of such behaviour and reassured that the matter had its highest attention.
 
No formal complaint registered yet
 
Delhi Police stated that no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident. The police became aware of the matter only after Dewan’s social media post. They clarified that appropriate legal action would follow once a written complaint is submitted.
 
According to PTI, the pilot later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru. Police said the next steps, including examination of CCTV footage, would depend on the complaint being formally lodged.
 
Passenger’s grievances
 
Dewan listed several grievances related to the incident. He claimed that his holiday was ruined, he had to seek medical attention for injuries, and his young daughter remained traumatised.
 
Dewan’s concerns extended to the airport management, questioning how staff entry and passenger security checks could be handled in a way that compromised safety.
 

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

