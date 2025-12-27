Delhi eateries tighten fire and crowd safety norms ahead of New Year rush

With New Year celebrations expected to draw heavy crowds across the capital, restaurants and clubs in Delhi are stepping up fire and crowd safety measures, including deploying extra staff and conducting frequent mock drills.

The heightened vigilance comes after the Delhi Fire Service launched a citywide inspection drive of restaurants, hotels and clubs, particularly in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, officials said.

The inspections focus on checking the functionality of fire-fighting equipment, accessibility of emergency exits and compliance with building by-laws, they said, adding that the exercise follows the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives.

An advisory has been issued to all member establishments to tighten safety protocols, Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, said. "We have advised our members to take all necessary precautions, including checking all equipment, ensuring exit doors are clear and functional, and deploying additional staff to manage crowds during peak hours," Singh said. Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder of The Piano Man, said New Year's Eve does not alter the venue's approach to safety or operations. "For us, New Year's Eve is no different from any other day of the year, as every day is meant to present and celebrate music and art," Gupta said.

"We give utmost importance to fire safety measures at all times, including keeping exit pathways clear, ensuring structural safety and maintaining all safety protocols, not just on New Year's Eve," he said. Echoing similar measures, Joy Singh, founder of Raasta and Yeti clubs in the capital, said strict internal safety practices are already in place at their venues. "We always maintain proper safety drills and ensure there is no overcrowding. The number of seats and guests is aligned, and the clubs remain selective to help manage crowds better," he said. "We also conduct weekly, monthly and bi-monthly safety drills," he added.

Separately, the excise department of the Delhi government has directed all hotel, club and restaurant licence holders to strictly comply with fire safety norms, warning that violations will invite strict action, including suspension or cancellation of licences. According to the department, the use of all firecrackers, including electric firecrackers, is prohibited within licensed premises during the festive period. Referring to an earlier circular issued on May 30, last year, the department reminded establishments having a gross floor area of 90 sqm or more to renew their Fire No Objection Certificate before expiry. The department also instructed smaller eateries to maintain adequate fire prevention arrangements.