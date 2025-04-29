Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes framework for winding down of KYC registration agencies

Sebi proposes framework for winding down of KYC registration agencies

In a consultation paper, Sebi emphasised that the framework must guarantee uninterrupted services, protection of investor KYC data, and the fulfilment of statutory and contractual obligations

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The regulator has outlined key requirements for the framework, including the establishment of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the identification of potential scenarios. KRAs will be responsible for finalising these measures

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed a framework to ensure the orderly winding down of critical operations and services of KYC registration agencies (KRAs). The framework aims to safeguard investor interests by ensuring continuity of KRA services and a smooth transfer of operations to a designated successor entity in cases of insolvency, cessation, or regulatory action.
 
In a consultation paper, Sebi emphasised that the framework must guarantee uninterrupted services, protection of investor KYC data, and the fulfilment of statutory and contractual obligations. Additionally, it should facilitate a seamless transition to a successor entity.
 
The regulator has outlined key requirements for the framework, including the establishment of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the identification of potential scenarios. KRAs will be responsible for finalising these measures.
 
 

More From This Section

Premiumdeal contract handshake

Markets set to implement common contract note framework this week

Ather Energy ipo day 2 update

Ather Energy IPO Day 2 update; subscription lags at 28%, GMP at ₹ 1

stock market closing bell

Sensex adds 70 points: RIL rallies 2%, IT leads gains; pharma, metals lag

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 70 pts up in range-bound trade, Nifty at 24,336; RIL adds 2%

mutual fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC gains 7% on steady Q4 numbers

Topics : SEBI KYC Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon