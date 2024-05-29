Home / India News / East Delhi parking lot fire destroys 17 cars; 5 Chandi Chowk shops ablaze

Two fire incidents were reported in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. The fire department said that they were able to bring the fire under control after a couple hours of operation

Residents stand near charred vehicles a day after a fire broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi, Wednesday night, May 28, 2024. 17 cars were gutted by fire that broke out aroud midnight. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Two separate fires broke out in Delhi during the early hours of Wednesday, causing significant property damage.

In the first incident, a fire engulfed five shops in the Fatehpuri Masjid area of Chandni Chowk around 3:12 am. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the situation was brought under control by 5:00 am, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

In the second incident, a fire broke out at a parking lot in the Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi around 1:17 am, gutting 17 cars. It took nearly four hours to extinguish the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident, the DFS confirmed.

Notably, a fire incident was also reported at a private hospital in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

There have been increased instances of fire related accidents amid the sweltering heat wave conditions in Delhi. Temperatures soared close to 50 degrees Celsius in three weather stations of the city, marking the unprecedented and extraordinary weather conditions prevailing in the region.

Notably, the fire department reported receiving 2,280 fire-related calls in the first 20 days of May alone. This is over 1,000 more calls compared to last year when the city reported 956 such incidents.

Director Atul Garg informed on the social media platform' X' that the DFS has upgraded its capabilities by introducing 33 cutting-edge water bowser vehicles to deal with the increased incidents of fire-related accidents. The department has also added firefighting robots to its arsenal and trained more manpower to join the team.

Garg cited short-circuits as one of the most common reasons for the incidents.

The fire department is also taking to social media and other channels to spread fire safety messages and promote prevention, aiming to minimise the occurrence of such incidents.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

