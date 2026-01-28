Fake traffic challan scam alert: How cybercriminals are stealing money

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:57 PM IST
In recent days, a worrying cybercrime trend is on the rise. Fake traffic challan messages are increasingly targeting people, using fear and urgency to trick them. Sent via SMS, WhatsApp, and email, these scams look like official government notices but lead victims to fraudulent payment pages to steal money.
The scams are becoming increasingly dangerous, as illustrated by a recent incident in east Delhi.
How a Delhi man lost over ₹2.49 Lakh to a fake traffic challan
According to the Economic Times report, a 65-year-old resident of Laxmi Nagar fell victim after receiving a message on his wife’s phone claiming he had a pending traffic challan of ₹500. The message, sent from an unknown number, included a payment link.
Assuming the message was genuine, the man clicked the link and attempted payment via credit card. While the first transaction appeared successful, an additional ₹2,49,246.61, including an amount in Saudi riyals was deducted shortly after. Cyber police later confirmed that the funds were siphoned off through an international transaction route.
How do fake traffic challan scams operate?
Fraudsters design these scams to appear official and urgent. Common features include:
Messages claiming a pending traffic fine
Government-style language and official-looking logos
Payment links or QR codes promising “instant payment”