Over 5 traffic offences a year can lead to driver's licence ban: Details

Over 5 traffic offences a year can lead to driver's licence ban: Details

Earlier, driving licences could be suspended only for serious offences like vehicle theft, assault on passengers, kidnapping, and overspeeding, among others

Recently, the road transport ministry also changed motor vehicle rules to make sure people pay toll fees promptly on National Highways. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has changed the Motor Vehicles Rules to deal with drivers who repeatedly break traffic laws. According to the new rule, a driver who commits five or more traffic offences in one year can be stopped from driving for three months, the Times of India reported.
 
This rule allows the licensing authority, such as the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district transport office, to suspend or cancel a driving licence. According to the amendment, the new rule will apply from January 1. 
What changed? 
Earlier, driving licences could be suspended only for serious offences like vehicle theft, assault on passengers, kidnapping, overspeeding, overloading, or leaving a vehicle abandoned in public places. These were considered a danger or nuisance to the public.
 
 
Now, even less serious violations, such as not wearing a helmet or seat belt, or jumping a red light, can lead to licence suspension if a driver commits five or more such offences in a year.

However, the drivers will be allowed a chance to explain themselves in front of the authorities before cancellation of the licence, the report said.
 
How will offences be counted?
 
Under the new guidelines, each year will be treated separately, the report said. Only offences committed within a single year will be counted. Traffic violations from previous years will not be added to the new count.
 
Changes in toll fee payment
 
Recently, the road transport ministry also changed motor vehicle rules to make sure people pay toll fees promptly on National Highways. The new rules, called the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, aim to improve toll payment through electronic systems and stop people from avoiding toll charges.
 
Under the new rules, the government has connected unpaid toll fees with important vehicle services. If a vehicle has any unpaid toll fees, the owner will not get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for selling the vehicle or moving it to another state.
 
The vehicle’s fitness certificate will also not be renewed or issued until all unpaid toll fees are cleared. For commercial vehicles, getting a national permit will not be allowed if there are any pending toll dues.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

