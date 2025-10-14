Home / India News / Fatal road accidents in Delhi drop 2.9%, deaths fall 2.5% till September

Fatal road accidents in Delhi drop 2.9%, deaths fall 2.5% till September

The data compiled by the Delhi Traffic Police shows that deaths due to road crashes reduced from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 in 2025 till September

accident
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Google
Fatal road accident in the national capital have declined by 2.9 per cent and deaths due such crashed have also reduced by 2.5 per cent till September, as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data shared by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. 
The data compiled by the Delhi Traffic Police shows that deaths due to road crashes reduced from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 in 2025 till September, while fatal crashes declined from 1,148 to 1,115 during the same period. 
"This continued reduction in road crash deaths is the result of analysing high-risk locations, addressing road engineering gaps, and implementing preventive measures in collaboration with other civic agencies," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Management) Ajay Chaudhry said. 
He added that the shift in terminology from "accidents" to "crashes" in the annual report signifies a change in mindset -- treating such incidents as preventable rather than inevitable. 
"This change has empowered the government to be more proactive in saving lives through data-driven interventions and targeted programs," Chaudhry said. 
The Delhi Traffic Police's Crash Research Cell plays a central role in analysing road crash data, identifying blackspots, and recommending engineering improvements. The engineering cell visits these identified sites to suggest design upgrades and corrective measures. 
In 2025, the traffic police identified 143 high-risk locations across the national capital and recommended measures such as improved road geometry, better signage, and repairs to ensure smoother and safer movement for all road users. 
The officer said that traffic personnel also actively participate in District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meetings, chaired by district administrations, to coordinate with other government departments and implement location-specific safety improvements  .
"As part of its ongoing road safety initiatives, the traffic police recommended speed-calming interventions at more than 30 identified spots near schools, colleges, and hospitals. These include the installation of speed breakers, redesigning roundabouts, and improving pedestrian crossings to reduce risks to vulnerable road users," Chaudhary added. 
In addition, more than 3,600 traffic personnel have undergone specialised training in speed management and enforcement techniques, conducted by road safety experts. Regular refresher sessions are being organised to ensure personnel remain updated on modern enforcement and crash-prevention practices. 
"A special training session was also conducted for the crash research team in partnership with data experts to map high-risk corridors across Delhi," said the Special Commissioner.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

