Global warming result of unplanned, unscientific development: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that global warming is a challenge for the world and it is a result of unplanned and unscientific development by the man.

"The world is concerned; every person who has even a little positive feeling about the environment and the living world and its bright future in the country is concerned (about the environment)," he said, at an event organised to distribute appointment letters to 701 forest guards selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Global warming is a challenge for the whole world, but it has not come from anywhere else, he said, adding that it is a result of following the path of unplanned and unscientific development that man is facing it as a problem.

"Somewhere there is excessive rain, and somewhere there is a 'heat wave'. Somewhere life is destroyed by floods, and somewhere people are yearning for a drop of water," Adityanath said.

Congratulating the selected candidates, Yogi said they were receiving an opportunity to contribute to the "entire creation." "I am happy that today the UP Forest Department is getting 701 new forest guards. Earlier, in September 2024, the department had recruited 647 forest guards. With such a large number of appointments, the gaps at various levels in the forest department will be filled," he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that it was a matter of great happiness that of the 701 forest guards, 140 were women.

"This means that we have achieved the target we had set that 20 percent of the recruitment should be women," he said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena praised the government led by Yogi Adityanath and highlighted the transparency in the appointments.

Many prominent figures, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, also addressed the gathering.

The Chief Minister personally handed over appointment certificates to some of the candidates, with some candidates sharing their experiences at the event.